What Panthers vs, Bears NFL Odds Say About Crucial Week 1 Matchup

In less than one week, the Carolina Panthers will take on the Chicago Bears in Charlotte. It's both the season opener and the home opener for the Panthers, and it's a massive contest.

First, after an up-and-down preseason (mostly down), the Panthers badly need a good showing. Stealing a win against a likely superior opponent would be incredible, too. With a daunting schedule ahead and playoff hopes, every game matters.

Plus, there's the added bonus that a huge chunk of Chicago's roster, including MVP candidate Caleb Williams, was handed to them by the Panthers in the Bryce Young trade. There is a perpetual connection between these two teams.

Unfortunately, the odds suggest the Panthers' season will get off to a heartbreaking start with a narrow loss to the Bears.

Panthers vs. Bears Week 1 odds

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are home underdogs in this contest. The Bears are expected to fly to Charlotte and then head back with a victory, though it is not expected to be a blowout. Carolina's offseason improvements might help keep it close.

On FanDuel, the Panthers are currently 2.5-point underdogs (+100 to cover the spread). The Bears are -122 to win by at least three points. The total is set at 47.5, with the under being slightly more likely at -120.

The moneyline has the Panthers at +134 and the Bears at -158, so it's not remotely the most lopsided Week 1 matchup. Based on the odds, though, oddsmakers seem to believe the Bears will win by a score of 24-21.

What does that say about the Panthers? It ultimately says that the NFL world isn't convinced about their offense. Keeping the Bears under the total is a reflection of Carolina's defensive improvements, because a Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams offense figures to once again be pretty explosive.

But only scoring 21 points against a solid but unspectacular Bears defense is not impressive. Bryce Young has his work cut out for him this season, and the fourth-year pro isn't expected to get off to a hot start.

On paper, the Bears do have every advantage. Their weaknesses align with the Panthers' weaknesses, so that won't hurt them as much. Their strengths also align with the Panthers' strengths, but they still get the nod.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the sidelines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In other words, the Bears' defense isn't great, but it might be a bit better than Carolina's offense. And while the Panthers' defense looks very good, the Bears' offense is great. It could be an unfortunate opening to the season.

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