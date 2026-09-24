Panthers Could Solve Struggling Chargers Problems With One Helpful Trade

It has taken immense effort, but the Carolina Panthers finally have a functional tight end room. They've gotten to the point that 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders is a weekly healthy scratch.

They still don't have any stars, but Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans are quality blockers, and Darren Waller comes in when needed and makes plays in the passing game. It's a working trio, with Feleipe Franks playing special teams.

It has ironically become a bit of a strength this season, and the Los Angeles Chargers could benefit from that. They're ailing at the position, and the Panthers have a surplus. It could work for both parties.

Panthers could trade Mitchell Evans to Chargers in game-changing swap

Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (83) gestures as he is carted off the field against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have five tight ends on the roster, which is honestly too many. The Chargers need a tight end after two of theirs went on IR. Their best run-blocking tight ends are gone, and they literally have one left on the active roster.

David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) are going on injured reserve, per Jim Harbaugh



The Chargers have one tight end on its active roster. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 21, 2026

Receiving threat Oronde Gadsdon was initially buried beneath David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on the depth chart because they are far superior in the blocking game. Now, that's not an option, and the Chargers need blockers.

Unfortunately, that rules out a Ja'Tavion Sanders trade. He is the odd man out in Carolina, but he's not a good blocker. That would help the depth issue in LA, but it wouldn't give them what they need for the next few weeks.

Tommy Tremble is the starter, so he won't be dealt. That leaves Mitchell Evans. He is promising in his second season, but he's also exactly what the Chargers need. That need could be leveraged into a nice return on the former fifth-round pick.

The Panthers would survive his exodus since they have Tremble to block and Darren Waller to receive. Evans was not as good at blocking as Tremble nor as good at receiving as Waller, but he was a nice hybrid. Still, the Panthers obviously have what they need at the position.

Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) runs with the ball while defended | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was suggested by an NFL insider that the Panthers swap with the Chargers to bring in Kimani Vidal while Jonathon Brooks recovers. Perhaps there's a package involving Evans and Vidal that works for both teams.

Evans has a bright future, but the Panthers like Tremble, and who knows what Waller has left in the tank for 2027 and beyond? He's obviously been revitalized. Either way, a good, young pass-catching tight end is probably on the docket for the 2027 NFL draft, so getting something now for Evans might be wise.