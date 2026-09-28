Jaycee Horn Injury Update: Panthers CB Offers Statement Ahead of Lengthy Absence

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for a lengthy Jaycee Horn absence. The star cornerback suffered a significant quad injury on Sunday, and he could be out for up to 12 weeks. It doesn't appear to be season-ending, but it's just shy of that.

Sources bracing for Panthers corner Jaycee Horn to miss approximately six-to-12 weeks.



The Pro Bowl corner suffered a torn quad, per @RapSheet



So, could be a late-season return. Hardly ideal. pic.twitter.com/U5ryQspzOE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

After a turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty, Horn went down and the Cleveland Browns scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. The penalty hurt the Panthers in more ways than one.

Dave Canales said at the time that he was not close to being able to come back in the game, the same game Mike Jackson left in the first half. Now, it's been confirmed that Horn is going to be out for a long time.

Dave Canales confirms it’s a significant quad injury for Jaycee Horn, who is getting second and third opinions. pic.twitter.com/OVaD5BYlpV — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 28, 2026

Horn has struggled with injuries throughout his career. The last two seasons have been his healthiest, and it's no surprise that he made the Pro Bowl both years. Now, he is at risk of missing more than half the season.

Jaycee Horn's statement doesn't provide any optimism

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) looks on during pregame warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reports state that Jaycee Horn is going to be out for a good long while. His own personal statement, shared to his Instagram story, paints an equally dark picture.

He addressed his fans, teammates, coaches, and family, saying, "I'm sorry to let y'all down. Injuries have held me back from reaching my full potential for too long, and that s**t hurts deep down to my core more than words could ever explain."

Horn continued, "To my supporters, thank you for all the love. I've been tested before, and I'll keep answering the same way. All I can do, and all I know how to do, is attack what's in front of me and keep grinding. I love this game. I love my btothers. And I;m not done. I'll be back."

“There’s no replacing Jaycee Horn.” - #Panthers HC Dave Canales.



He said he’s just asking the other corners to do their job. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 28, 2026

Horn signed a $100 million extension before last season and made good with a Pro Bowl season in which he intercepted five passes, a career-best. He was off to a really good start through three weeks this season, allowing few catches on the few targets quarterbacks risked throwing his way.

But now, he's out indefinitely, and it could be a really long time before he's healthy again. Based on his statement, he doesn't expect to be back any time soon. He will eventually be placed on Injured Reserve, though he is looking for other medical opinions.