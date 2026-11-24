Carolina's wide receiver Xavier Legette was expected to play a big part in the Panthers' passing game this season, but things haven't panned out that way for the former first-round pick, even after he returned from a knee injury that forced him to miss six games.

Despite returning from injury a few weeks ago, Legette has found himself on the outside looking in when it comes to Carolina's passing game.

Xavier Legette's Offensive Role Continues to Shrink

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday against the Ravens, Legette was on the field for nine special teams plays, but none on offense. According to Next Gen Stats, Legette didn't run any routes against Baltimore.

As a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Legette was expected to play a major role in the Panthers' passing game this season.

His first game back against New Orleans was less than stellar, as he was on the field for just two offensive snaps and wasn't targeted. Through two games since returning from injury, Legette has not had a single pass thrown in his direction.

Dave Canales Has a Decision to Make

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This scenario is even more peculiar because the Panthers have previously said they want to get more out of the young receiver.

After the Saints game, Canales said that getting back on the field after missing six games was an adjustment for Legette. He added that he wanted to see more from the young receiver.

"I want to see Xavier out there more," Canales said, according to the team's official website.

In contrast, when asked about Legette's role following Sunday's game, Canales' comments were somewhat different.

"Xavier's just continuing to battle to show us how he can help the team, and was able to get out there on some coverage units," Canales said Monday.

What Happens Next for Legette?

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring a touchdown in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation for Legette is even more complex, however, as John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne have had opportunities to establish themselves on offense while Legette was recovering from his injury. Metchie, in particular, has benefited from building chemistry with Bryce Young during Legette's absence.

Even though Carolina is winning games right now and the receiving rotation is becoming more consistent, it is still worth noting the lack of playing time for a former first-round pick who was expected to be a key part of Carolina's receiving game this season.

Legette has only caught two passes for 64 yards this season, with his best play coming on a 55-yard reception against Atlanta before his injury.

The Panthers are winning, and their receivers are starting to get on a roll. But Carolina still has to decide if there is an offensive future for Xavier Legette.

His lack of involvement is quickly becoming one of the most interesting aspects of the Panthers' offense.