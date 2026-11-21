The Panthers got a win over New Orleans, but there is still work to do on the offensive side of the ball. Baltimore comes to Charlotte on Sunday, and Carolina needs to find a way to get more production from the players around Bryce Young.

A few players could use more chances to make an impact against the Ravens. Carolina needs another receiver to step up, and it could also use a little more help in the backfield.

Xavier Legette

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) after scoring a touchdown in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Legette was back on the field Sunday after missing several games with a knee injury. He only got two offensive snaps against the Saints, and the Panthers didn't have much of a chance to work him into the game. That needs to change as he gets further removed from the injury.

Legette has the speed to make plays downfield, something Carolina could use against Baltimore. He already showed what he can do with the 55-yard catch against Atlanta before his injury. Getting him more involved would give Young another way to attack the Ravens. Legette has been eager to get back into a bigger role.

The Ravens will be without starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Jaylinn Hawkins against the Panthers. This leaves the Ravens' secondary short-handed, and the Panthers must take advantage of this. Legette can make some downfield plays for the Panthers and give Young another option to look for when he drops back to pass.

John Metchie III

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metchie hasn't had many chances to make an impact in Carolina's offense. Against New Orleans, he was on the field for just 23 of the Panthers' 70 offensive snaps, or 33% of the team's plays. Young targeted him once, completing a short pass that gained four yards.

Carolina could use another receiver to take some attention away from McMillan and Coker. Metchie hasn't had many opportunities to show what he can do, but he has the experience to help this passing game. With Humphrey out, the Panthers have a chance to test Baltimore's secondary, and Metchie deserves more opportunities to be part of that effort. Metchie and Young already have a connection from their time at Alabama.

Trevor Etienne

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) rushes the ball past the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Etienne hasn't seen the field much lately as Hubbard is the Panthers' clear No. 1 back, but Etienne could see more playing time against the Ravens. He only played 11 snaps against the Saints compared to Hubbard's 59.

Etienne is a different kind of runner than Hubbard and gives the Panthers more options on offense. This is especially true as the Panthers try to keep Hubbard fresh for the rest of the season.

The Ravens' run defense is another matchup Carolina needs to respect. Baltimore held the Chargers to just 16 rushing yards in its last game, despite Los Angeles winning 23-20. With defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike out for Sunday's game, Carolina will have a chance to see how its offensive line handles a different defensive front. Giving Etienne a few more carries would also keep Hubbard from having to handle such a heavy workload. Etienne's role in Carolina's backfield has been worth watching.

The Panthers are in for a big game against the Ravens on Sunday. Getting more players involved on offense would be a good thing for this team. Legette, Metchie and Etienne are all players who could be of use to the Panthers on offense and should be given more of an opportunity to play on Sunday.