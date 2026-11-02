Panthers Urged to Swap Bryce Young for Lamar Jackson in Ill-Fated Proposal

Could the Carolina Panthers move on from Bryce Young? It's possible, although it seems like they're smart enough to understand that what's gone wrong over the last two weeks has less to do with Young and more to do with his surroundings.

Jason McIntyre and Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports, however, don't agree with that assessment. They're wrong, and their proposal for how the Panthers should proceed at the quarterback position is not a good one.

McIntyre said that this makes "back-to-back weeks" that Young "did not look like a starting quarterback," which is immediately a misinformed take on what's been going on with the Panthers.

Cowherd interjected that he simply couldn't extend Young if he were the Panthers based on these last two weeks. McIntyre added that during the offseason, head coach Dave Canales said Young was the franchise player "for now."

Because the door was technically left open with that comment (nevermind the fact that Young has played the best football of his NFL career, last two weeks included, this season), McIntyre and Cowherd began to speculate on who the Panthers could get, and a two-time MVP came up.

"Lamar Jackson wanted a contract, has not gotten it," McIntyre said. "Does he want to head south, perhaps? Is there a world where Carolina makes a move on Lamar Jackson? I'm just speculating because Bryce Young just does not look like the guy."

Cowherd added that Young is "too good to be a backup," calling him a high-level bridge quarterback. It's as if these two haven't watched a snap of the Panthers this year. Young has faced the highest pressure rate in the NFL and has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 3 that has sapped his mobility.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those are untenable circumstances for virtually all NFL quarterbacks. The protection has fallen off a cliff (and it was bad to begin with), and Young isn't healthy enough to offset it at the moment. But enough about Young being way better than these two understand.

Jackson is obviously an upgrade. He's a two-time MVP, and when he's playing, there are one or two quarterbacks better than him. He is nearly unrivaled, and his prime is still going on. So yes, the reductive take that Jackson improves the Panthers is true, but it's not that simple.

The Panthers are on the hook for Young's fifth-year option regardless of an extension. That complicates an addition. The cost to acquire Jackson would be astronomical. If they were to pull off a trade, it would cost them a boatload of valuable picks.

That's before signing Jackson to a long-term deal. Now, Jackson is significantly better than Young, but it's probably not worth skipping a potential $40 million salary for Young to add a $60 million salary for Jackson.

Plus, say what you want about Young, but he is durable. Jackson, lately, has not been. Is there any hope that a different, more injury-prone slender QB would hold up better behind this porous offensive line?

Young might not be Jackson, but simply swapping them out just doesn't make sense for the Panthers in any way, shape, or form.