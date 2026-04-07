Panthers Urged To Trade For Dexter Lawrence II to Give Derrick Brown a Compliment

In what’s usually one of the quieter times of the NFL offseason, a massive trade request hit the news as New York Giants standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II requested a trade from New York. Lawrence won’t be attending the Giants’ offseason workout program that started today.

With a public trade request made, people wonder where Lawrence could land and which team he’d fit in best with. One analyst brought the Carolina Panthers into the fold regarding Lawrence.

Senior Writer for The Athletic, host of NFL Daily, Jourdan Rodrigue, said that the Panthers should be in on Dexter Lawrence II, adding that Panthers GM Dan Morgan and Giants GM Joe Schoen have a good relationship. Morgan and Schoen have worked together with the Buffalo Bills and were both pivotal in the Brian Burns trade that sent Burns from Carolina to New York.

What Trading For Dexter Lawrence II Would Mean for Carolina

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) returns an interception as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trading for Lawrence would immediately make the Panthers one of the most dangerous defenses not only in the NFC but in the NFL, adding another dominant inside presence next to Derrick Brown. The Panthers have already been huge spenders in free agency, primarily on the defense, signing EDGE Jaelan Phillips and ILB Devin Lloyd.

The Panthers should already be the favorites in the NFC South, but trading for Lawrence would for sure make Carolina the consensus favorite to win the division. Lawrence is also coming off the worst season of his career, and while the Panthers wouldn’t want a repeat of 2025, Lawrence should also be healthier this upcoming season, as he was dealing with a lingering elbow injury last year.

Potential Trade Packages for Dexter Lawrence II

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that the consensus price for Lawrence would be roughly a late first-round pick or second-round pick; there would most likely be other draft compensation involved as well. Here are some potential trade packages that could land Dexter Lawrence II in Carolina.

Asked around the league and the general consensus appears to be that IF the Giants were willing to trade Dexter Lawrence the return would be in the range of late first-round pick to second-rounder. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 6, 2026

Panthers Find New Home for Xavier Legette

Panthers receive: DL Dexter Lawrence II

Giants receive: 2026 2nd round pick, 2027 4th round pick, WR Xavier Legette

The Panthers signed John Metchie III in free agency, who knows Bryce Young well from playing together in college. Metchie has had injury concerns throughout his career, but showed flashes after being traded to the Jets last season.

This creates the final piece of a dominant defensive line for the Panthers, offers the Giants fair draft compensation, and gives New York a 25-year-old receiver in Xavier Legette, who might just need a fresh start to regain the form that led Carolina to draft him in the first round.

Panthers Punt on 2026 NFL Draft

Panthers receive: DL Dexter Lawrence II

Giants receive: 2026 2nd round pick, 2026 4th round pick, 2026 6th round pick

The Panthers would still have their first and third round picks, and adding another defensive tackle would make it more likely for the Panthers to either target a skill position, like a receiver or tight end, or draft some secondary help like a safety or another corner.

Why Carolina Shouldn’t Trade for Dexter Lawrence II

The Giants defense, Chris Myarick, Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence celebrate stopping Carolina on downs in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021. The Carolina Panthers Faced The New York Giants At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On October 24 2021 | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s certainly a case for the Panthers trading for Dexter Lawrence II, and it would make the defensive line even more frightening, but Lawrence is requesting a trade because he wants a new deal, and if the Panthers do trade for him, it means an expensive new deal is coming Lawrence’s way.

Dexter Lawrence II has proved in his career that hes worth the money, but it likely means the Panthers won’t be able to bring back CB Mike Jackson after this season, and other pieces as well, not to mention the Panthers still may extend Bryce Young to a $200 million new deal.

If Carolina is really still concerned about the defensive line, attack that position in the NFL Draft, whether it’s an inside defensive tackle or more pass-rush help.