3 Trades That Would Elevate the Panthers Right Now

The Carolina Panthers have pretty much exhausted all their free agency options. Sure, they could sign Jauan Jennings, Bobby Okereke, Joey Bosa, Calais Campbell, or Harrison Smith, but they would be luxuries the Panthers can't really afford.

The draft's not till next month. The Panthers can, however, still improve in the meantime. While they wait for the incoming crop of rookies, there are three smart trades just waiting to happen that would instantly make the Panthers even better, even after improving so much in free agency.

Xavier Legette for a 2026 fourth-round pick

The Panthers trading Xavier Legette would do three things. Firstly, it would bring the end of a disappointing tenure that started with an ill-advised trade-up in the 2024 draft. Secondly, it would give Legette a fresh start, something he would benefit from.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, it would give the Panthers a chance to draft someone later on, like Bryce Lance, in this year's NFL draft. There are some sleeper wide receivers who could be upgrades over Legette, but the Panthers have no room for them currently.

2027 second-round pick for Budda Baker

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) defends | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals should be rebuilding, and a 2027 second-round pick would be good value for an aging safety on a fairly costly deal. Getting Budda Baker would give the Panthers a terrific starting safety duo, too. He's under contract for two years, so it wouldn't be a rental, either.

Baker is a good coverage player, so he'd be the Yin to Tre'von Moehrig's run defense Yang. This would also give them a major upgrade over recently re-signed Nick Scott, and since starting Scott again in 2026 is less than ideal, this might be a necessary move.

2027 fourth-rounder and seventh-rounder for Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara's trade value isn't all that high. The reason the Panthers could and should send two draft picks for an injured player on his way out from the Saints is so New Orleans will eat some of the money he's owed, thereby helping ease Carolina's cap struggles. Otherwise, this deal is probably a nonstarter with the Panthers' cap space.

Aside from that, it's a no-brainer. The Panthers would be so good with a Kamara-Chuba Hubbard backfield because unlike Rico Dowdle, Kamara is an excellent pass-catcher and a different style of rusher than Hubbard. It also allows the Panthers to take it easy with Jonathon Brooks coming off a second torn ACL.