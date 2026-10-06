Panthers' Week 5 Bye Looked Terrible. Now It Looks Like a Gift

I hated the Panthers' Week 5 bye when I first saw the schedule. Four games and you're already taking your only week off? I didn't understand that at all.

My first thought was what happens in November or December, when everybody is beat up and Carolina has been playing every week for two months. That's when I wanted the bye, not four games into the season.

Well, have you seen this injury report lately?

The Panthers are 2-2 after beating Detroit 32-26 on Sunday Night Football, and I'm not sure they could've made it much longer without a break. It feels like every week somebody else is going down, and Sunday night wasn't any different.

Maybe I was looking at the early bye all wrong.

Carolina Needs This Week Off

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I'm not even sure where to start with the injuries. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are on injured reserve. Xavier Legette joined them before the Detroit game, while Jalen Coker and Damien Lewis couldn't play Sunday night.

Then more guys got banged up against Detroit, because apparently Carolina hadn't lost enough players already. We're four games into the season, and the Panthers are already asking guys further down the depth chart to play some pretty important snaps.

Do I still wish the bye came later in the season? Probably. Ask me again in December after Carolina has played 10 straight games, and there's a good chance I'll be complaining about it.

But that's a December problem.

Right now, the Panthers need this week. Some of these guys need time to get healthy, and the guys who have been filling in probably wouldn't mind a few days off, either.

Dave Canales tried to find the positives in the early bye when the schedule came out, and I'll admit I didn't think much of it at the time. He said four games would give Carolina a "quick snapshot" of what was actually working, what wasn't, and what the Panthers might need to change.

That's pretty much exactly where they are now.

Canales has four games to look at, and I think we know a lot more about this team than we did a month ago. The offense looks better than I expected, the running game finally showed up against Detroit, and there are still plenty of things defensively that need to be figured out.

Canales also mentioned something else back then that looks even more important now. He said the early bye could give an injured player another week to get back before Carolina gets into what he called the "meat and potatoes of the season."

Have you seen this injury report?

Yeah, that extra week doesn't sound too bad anymore.

The Schedule Looks a Little Different Now

This is another thing I didn't really expect.

When the schedule came out, I looked at what Carolina had waiting after the bye and thought, great. Go to Philadelphia, come home for Tampa Bay, and then turn around four days later and go to Green Bay.

Have fun with that.

Philadelphia and Green Bay still bother me. I'm not going to pretend either of those games suddenly looks easy because Carolina beat Detroit. But Tampa Bay is 0-4, and I'm definitely looking at that game differently now.

I'm also looking at Carolina differently.

That's probably the part I wasn't considering when I hated this schedule in May. I was looking at who the Panthers had to play without knowing what this Panthers team was going to look like.

Now I've seen them beat Atlanta 34-3. I've watched them lose a game in Cleveland that I still think they should've won. And now they just beat Detroit on Sunday Night Football with half the roster seemingly on the injury report.

Am I picking them to go into Philadelphia and Green Bay and win both games? I'm not there yet. But I'm also not looking at those games and automatically writing down losses anymore.

That's changed.

Maybe Week 5 Isn't So Bad After All

I still don't know how I'm going to feel about this bye later in the season. Playing 13 straight games is a lot, and if Carolina is fighting for something in December with a beat-up roster, I'm probably going to remember that they used their bye in early October.

I'll complain about it then.

For now, give me the week off.

Carolina is 2-2, coming off its biggest win of the season and finally starting to show me what this team might be. Canales gets some time to look at the first four games, and more importantly, some of these injured guys get another week before the Panthers have to go to Philadelphia.

I thought the Week 5 bye was terrible when the schedule came out.

I'm starting to think the Panthers got lucky.