The Panthers Have a Serious Problem That Dave Canales Has to Fix or Else

It wasn't without drama, but the Carolina Panthers finally got back in the win column. Carolina moves firmly into first place in the NFC South, improving to 4-5 on the season with a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina won the game on the backs of huge performances on both sides of the ball. The offense started and ended with Chuba Hubbard, as he had the best game of his career on Sunday. Against the Saints, Hubbard posted 172 scrimmage yards and scored both of Carolina's touchdowns.

On defense, Jaelan Phillips finally lived up to the $120 million contract he signed with Carolina back in free agency. Returning from a hamstring injury, Phillips posted 5 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, and a fumble recovery.

While the Panthers didn't commit any turnovers, the game was sloppy, and the penalties piled up again on both sides of the ball, costing them big plays and making it much harder than it should have been.

Carolina's Record-Setting Penalty Struggles

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Penalties have been an issue all season, with constant movement on the lines of scrimmage and the depleted secondary struggling to cover opposing receivers.

However, against the Saints, those issues were amplified. The Panthers set a franchise record, committing 17 accepted penalties for 152 yards,

If Carolina does that again, they have a 90% chance of losing that game. It's a miracle the Panthers walked out of the Superdome with a win despite such a lack of discipline.

Furthermore, the Panthers have committed 10+ turnovers in four games this season, and are 2-2 in those games. Carolina has been blown out twice this season; aside from the losses to the Bears and Buccaneers, they've hung around in other games, and timely penalties have proven to be costly.

This Trend Cannot Continue

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This isn't to say Canales' job is currently on the line or anything, but severe amounts of penalties will only drag the Panthers trending down, even in a bad division like the NFC South.

Frankly, it's a miracle the Panthers are even 2-2 in games with 10+ penalties. Against the Saints, the penalties directly led to points; New Orleans' second touchdown drive featured four penalties for 42 yards.

The longer this continues, the more Carolina will lose, especially as the schedule that only gets tougher. In the next month, Carolina faces the Ravens, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Saints. Minnesota is the only juggernaut on that schedule, but all those games are just as loseable as they are winnable for Carolina.

Penalties against elite defenses like Tampa Bay's and Minnesota's will ensure not only a loss, but an embarrassing loss. If this doesn't get fixed and Carolina stays undisciplined, then uncomfortable conversations will start.