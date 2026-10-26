Panthers Were Praised for Offseason Signing, But It Hasn't Worked Out At All

The Carolina Panthers had a reality check on Sunday afternoon, getting completely obliterated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 43-13 beatdown was embarrassing for both sides of the ball, especially the defense, which surrendered 258 rushing yards.

Many thought that this game would be ugly, but ugly for both sides, not just for Carolina. Tampa Bay won by 30 points, with QB Baker Mayfield throwing for just 66 yards and no touchdowns.

The last time a team won with their QB throwing for fewer than 50 yards was Christmas of 2025, when the Vikings beat the Lions.

So yes, the defense is the number one problem from Sunday's debacle. However, it wasn't the only major issue.

Panthers QB Bryce Young was pressured on over 68% of dropbacks against the Buccaneers, the most in any of Carolina's six games this season.

What's even more alarming is that this isn't the first game of the year where Young was pressured on over 60% of dropbacks. In Week 3, against the Browns, Young was pressured on over 63% of dropbacks.

Both alarming performances from the offensive line, a unit that was revamped in the offseason through both the NFL Draft and free agency.

On Sunday, one of Carolina's biggest offseason signings was dreadful, making the offseason praise now look foolish.

Rasheed Walker Has Regressed in Carolina

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Not only was Walker abysmal on Sunday against Tampa on Sunday, but he's been underwhelming all season.

ESPN's Mike Kaye pulled up Next Gen Stats to put Walker's struggles in perspective.

#Panthers LT Rasheed Walker, according to @NextGenStats, has allowed a team-leading 34 QB pressures (including four sacks) on 257 pass sets.



Seven pressures (including three sacks) came against Tampa Bay. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 26, 2026

The lack of production thus far is beyond the worst-case scenario when Walker was signed in free agency. What's even more baffling about it is that Walker was really good as a pass blocker in 2025 for the Packers.

In 2025, Rasheed Walker played 986 snaps, and only allowed five sacks for the entire year. Furthermore, Walker posted a 93.8 pass-block rate in 2025, which ranked 11th in the NFL.

Now, less than halfway through 2026, Walker has already allowed four sacks, three of them in a single game.

Bryce Young was awful against Tampa Bay. Giving up points or giving up exceptional field position is always a QB problem, but it sure doesn't help that the left tackle, who protects Young's blindside, is giving pass rushers free sacks.

The other big problem is that Carolina has to stick with Walker moving forward, because Taylor Moton suffered a fractured fibula in the game against Tampa Bay on Sunday. If Moton were healthy, then he could start at right tackle, and Walker could compete for reps with rookie Monroe Freeling.

Now thats not an option, as it hasn't been for most of the season anyway. If there's no improvement moving forward, then Carolina could explore outside options as the trade deadline approaches.