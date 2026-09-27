Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 3: Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Darren Waller
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When the Carolina Panthers take the field against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 3, they will definitely have quarterback Bryce Young and tight end Darren Waller, but wide receiver Jalen Coker isn't certain to play.
That's because Coker drew a questionable tag after having a "did not practice" sandwiched in between two limited sessions during the week because of his ankle injury, so fantasy football owners need to keep an eye on reports and the inactives list before kickoff to make sure he's playing.
The good news is, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Coker "should play" on Sunday.
Now, let's see what to do with Coker, Waller and Young in fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Bryce Young start or sit advice
Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has scored more fantasy points in 2026 than Young, according to Fantasy Pros. Young is third in the NFL in passing yards with 648, and he's tied for the most passing touchdowns with six.
Young has been sensational from a production standpoint, and as we wrote earlier in the week, he has passed the eye test, also, and is a must-start at this point.
Now, Young draws a favorable matchup against a Browns defense ceding the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which only has us wanting him in our lineups even more.
Verdict: Start
Jalen Coker start or sit advice
Again, this is contingent on Coker actually playing, but we're putting him in our lineups yet again if he is.
Coker didn't go off in Week 2 like he did in Week 1, but an eight-catch, 66-yard performance is still solid flex production in PPR formats, and that's kind of what we expected out of him this season before he went nuclear in the season-opener.
Through two weeks, Coker ranks as WR5 overall and you're just not keeping a top-10 wideout on the bench — and that's even more true against a Cleveland defense surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Verdict: Start
Darren Waller start or sit advice
If you start Waller, you're hoping for exactly what happened last week, when he scored two touchdowns on his three catches.
As we have seen through two games, the reception and yardage outputs from the veteran tight end after low, mostly because he's playing third fiddle, at best, behind Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, which makes him touchdown-dependent.
The Browns gave up a tight-end touchdown in Week 1 and are tied for the ninth-most touchdowns per game given up to the position as a result.
In what is typically a shallow pool of tight end options on a weekly basis, Waller sneaks in as a touchdown-dependent TE2 with multi-touchdown upside in what has been a high-scoring Panthers offense.
Upgrade him a bit if Coker and/or Xavier Legette (knee, questionable) don't play.
Verdict: Start
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.