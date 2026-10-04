Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Darren Waller

The Carolina Panthers' primetime return is here, playing on Sunday Night Football for the first time in a decade.

Carolina enters this Week 4 matchup as a home underdog, while the Detroit Lions come into town looking to steal a road win behind an explosive offense.

Carolina is coming off its worst performance of the season, posting just 18 points on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Now back at home, this is the perfect bounce-back spot for OC Brad Idzik, QB Bryce Young, and this offense.

That said, two high-potential offenses could trade blows throughout this game. This is the game to watch for fantasy football purposes. Obviously the Lions have clear starters in RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Carolina could have some high scorers as well.

Three Panthers have big fantasy opportunities on Sunday night: Bryce Young, WR Tetairoa McMillan, and TE Darren Waller. The only question is whether they're clear starters; here's start or sit for Week 4 against Detroit.

Bryce Young

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Young is off to a hot start in this early 2026 season. After three games, Young is the No. 4 QB in all of fantasy, behind only Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Tyler Shough.

No one would've guessed that entering the season, but now we're three games in, and Young has thrown for over 300 yards and has posted 24+ fantasy points in two of those games.

Now in Week 4, Young and the Panthers face a defense thats allowed the most QB fantasy points per game thus far in Detroit.

In PPR, opposing QBs are averaging 36 points against the Lions' defense. Carolina will test that defense early and often. Idzik has been aggressive with his play calling this season, and if that continues, then Young could have a field day.

Unless it's a team with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or even Brock Purdy, Young is as viable an option as there is on Sunday to be starting on fantasy teams.

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Tetairoa McMillan

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It hasn't been a hot start for McMillan thus far, but if theres any game where a big performance is in store, it's this one. With Detroit struggling to defend opposing QBs, the WRs have feasted as well. The Lions are surrendering the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Furthermore, McMillan may become the only consistent, viable option in the pass game. Right now, Jalen Coker's status is up in the air, as he's a game-time decision on Sunday night. WR3 Xavier Legette was placed on IR this week, sidelining him for at least four games.

As far as fantasy goes, these are all ingredients for McMillan to be featured heavily in Carolina's passing attack. Don't overthink this.

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Darren Waller

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When it comes to tight ends, if someone doesn't have Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, or even guys like George Kittle and Juwan Johnson, then theres no reason not to take a shot on Waller.

Through three games, Waller is the No. 11-ranked TE, averaging just over 11 points. For a TE, over 10 points is all you need, and Waller has provided that for the last two weeks.

Waller's targets have only trended up, too. In Week 1, he had 2 targets; in Week 2, he had 3; and against the Browns in Week 3, he had 8 because Carolina's receiving corps is so depleted.

As far as Carolina's pass catchers, this is the last clear start, barring a Coker return tonight. Waller can easily have a top-10 fantasy weekend among tight ends.

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