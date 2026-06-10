PFF's All-Panthers Team Features A Few Interesting Names

The statistical analyzation of sports has come a long way the last few decades, and it continues to this day. The fine folks at Pro Football Focus have been compiling information since 2006. Hence the service has put together a series which shows each NFL team’s best players of the past 20 seasons.

Noted football analyst Nathan Jahnke has spearheaded this impressive endeavor which began earlier this month. Obviously, the subject here is the Carolina Panthers. The franchise first took the field in 1995 as a member of the NFC West. With realignment in 2002, it joined the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the newly-formed NFC South.

Carolina Panthers’ All-PFF Team is loaded with standout players

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There’s a very thorough breakdown of the team’s best players on offense and defense the past 20 seasons dating back to 2006. Many are no-brainers such as a pair of Pro Football Hall of Fame defenders in versatile Julius Peppers and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly. The latter will receive his bust in August in Canton.

There’s plenty of star power elsewhere as well in quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey (still doing his thing for the San Francisco 49ers), wideout Steve Smith Sr., and slot wide receiver D.J. Moore. The latter is currently a member of the Buffalo Bills. Other active Panthers’ players include starting right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive presence Derrick Brown.

Are there any questionable choices on the Panthers’ All-PFF Team?

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Of course, any list of this sort comes with questions and suggestions for change. Two selections stood out when it came to this team, one each on offense and defense.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. The former Florida State Seminole had an impressive debut campaign in which he played in all 16 games. He totaled 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns, then added 11 receptions for 108 yards and two TDs during the team’s two-game postseason run.

Benjamin missed the 2015 due to a torn ACL, but bounced back a year later with 63 grabs for 941 yards and seven scores—once again playing in all 16 games. After eight games in ’17, he was dealt to the Buffalo Bills. His regular-season resume with the Panthers reads 40 games, 168 catches for 2,424 yards (14.4 average) and 18 touchdowns.

Enter Devin Funchess, who in four seasons in Carolina (61 games) finished with 164 receptions for 2,265 yards (13.8 average) and 21 TD grabs. He made a combined four starts in the postseason, totaling nine catches for 152 yards and one score. Ted Ginn Jr. is worth a look here at well.

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What about the safety spot? Tre Boston is a solid selection, but how about Charles Godfrey in place of Chris Harris? The latter came up with 10 takeaways, 14 passes defensed and a dozen forced fumbles in three seasons in Carolina. Meanwhile, in six-plus seasons with the Panthers, Godfrey picked off 11 passes (1 touchdown), 33 passes defensed, three sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Obviously, PFF’s selections are based on their own statistical analysis, opposed to the basic numbers presented here. Regardless, it makes for a little food for thought when it comes to the franchise’s last 20 seasons.