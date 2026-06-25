One Position Battle Suddenly Heating Up After Carolina Panthers Minicamp

The Carolina Panthers navigated mandatory minicamp and there's one position battle heating up ahead of training camp.

The Panthers' rookies will report to training camp on July 21, and the veterans will follow the next day. Carolina is reporting a little earlier than most teams because the Panthers are taking part in the Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals this year.

When the Panthers reconvene for training camp next month, we are going to have our eye on the slot cornerback competition between Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton after what Thornton put out there at minicamp.

Panthers' slot CB competition is heating up

Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Smith-Wade was the primary slot cornerback for the Panthers in 2025 but was pushed by Thornton before the defensive back suffered a fractured fibula.

Thornton has since recovered from the injury and was one of the bigger standouts at Carolina's minicamp while playing at all three cornerback spots, The Athletic's Joe Person noted.

The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye also highlighted Thornton during minicamp, with Kaye noting Thornton was "sticking to wideouts," especially in the slot, and the Louisville product made the play of the day at one session.

“All the work that he’s put in his first year is paying off for him,” head coach Dave Canales said. "He’s had exposure outside (at cornerback), at the nickel (position), at the safety spot. A lot of trust with Corey, especially coming off the injury — he attacked the rehab, came back out here and has looked great, more and more comfortable."

With Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson locking up the two boundary spots, Thornton's best bet for playing time is in the slot, where he appears to be the front-runner over Smith-Wade.

That's terrible news for Smith-Wade, who could find himself on the outside looking in for a roster spot if he loses to Thornton.

The former fifth-round pick has been getting looks at different positions, including at safety. His ability to show versatility might be the difference between his sticking in Carolina and getting cut.