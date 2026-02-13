Potential Carolina Panthers FA Targets Land on Prestigious List

The start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year begins on March 11 at 4:00 pm ET. The celebrated “legal tampering period” begins two days earlier. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report took a look at the upcoming free-agent class, with a very specific focus. He chose the top 10 performers that were 25 years old or younger as of this past Sunday that were on B/R’s free agency big board.

In the case of the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales’s 8-9 team made strides this past season but still has work to do. The club has needs at linebacker and tight end, and still hasn’t found a consistent pass rush. Three players on Kay’s list could fill some of those needs, starting with a linebacker from a recent Super Bowl champion who has had some problems staying on the field.

Could the Panthers Kick the Tires on a Super Bowl Champion?

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Nakobe Dean will be one of the more intriguing free agents to monitor this offseason,” said Kay. “He's been brilliant when healthy, but the injury issues that caused the projected Day 1 pick to slip to the third round of the 2022 draft have kept the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker from achieving consistent stardom.”

As a rookie, he played in all 20 games (including playoffs), but never made a start. Dean made five appearances in 2023, starting four contests, but missed the majority of the year with separate foot injuries. In his third season, he appeared to have turned the corner.

“The 25-year-old didn't emerge as a full-time starter until his third season,” added Kay, “an incredible one in which he racked up 128 tackles, four pass defenses, three sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception during the regular season…The Georgia product missed the majority of Philly's Super Bowl LIX run, though, after a patellar tendon tear knocked him out early in the playoffs (vs. the Packers) and kept him sidelined for the early portion of the 2025 campaign.”

Dean played in 10 games this past season, totaling 55 stops, a career-best four sacks, and two forced fumbles. He could fill a couple of needs when it comes to Ejiro Evero’s defense.

An Unsung Linebacker with a Knack for Blocking Kicks

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (83) makes a catch as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) tackles during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So could Chiefs’ linebacker Leo Chenal, who like Dean was a third-round pick in 2022. He made 44 regular-season starts and five postseason starts for Andy Reid’s team. The two-time Super Bowl champion has totaled 193 defensive stops, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. The 6’3”, 250-pound pro has also amassed 25 tackles on special teams during the regular season. Including the playoffs, Chenal has blocked three kicks (1 PAT, 2 field goals) during his four-year career.

Finally, tight end hasn’t been much of a factor when it comes to the Carolina offense in recent seasons. Could a current division rival fit the bill? “Kyle Pitts entered the NFL as one of the most hyped tight end prospects ever," explained Kay. “While he began living up to that promise as a rookie, he largely disappointed over the three seasons that followed by struggling with injury and inconsistency."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after the catch and applies a stiff arm on Arizona Cardinals cornerback Akeem Davis (27) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Atlanta Falcons still picked up his fifth-year option," said Kay, "and were rewarded with what was arguably his best season yet. The 25-year-old appeared in all 17 games, putting up career-best target (118), reception (88) and touchdown (five) marks while generating 928 receiving yards.”

“Few tight ends have the same ceiling as Pitts,” added Kay, “a trait that should help him catch on as a playmaker with a squad looking to add a unique dimension to its offense.” It’s safe to say that Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young would enjoy throwing to not only 6’5” wideout Tetairoa McMillan but the 6’6” Pitts as well.

