The Rams Have Just the Trade for the Panthers to Ace Offseason

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are lacking at the tight end position, and more specifically when it comes to offensive punch.

While the Panthers have some good blockers in their group, the trio of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans do not inspire much confidence in the passing game.

But Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes he has the remedy for that and it comes in the form of the Panthers pulling off a trade for Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson, who Moton has the Panthers giving up a mid-round pick for in his trade suggestion.

"The Panthers don't have a high-end playmaker at tight end," Moton said. "Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble are both mediocre at best in the passing game. In order to aid quarterback Bryce Young's development, Carolina can target a pass-catching tight end on the trade market."

Moton goes on to note that the Rams might be willing to deal the veteran tight end because of a crowded room that also includes Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and second-round rookie Max Klare. Parkinson is also in the final year of his contract.

Would Colby Parkinson be an upgrade?

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parkinson posted a career-best season with 408 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. His yardage and touchdown outputs are better than anything the Panthers' current tight ends have produced during their respective careers.

Sanders tallied 66 less yards during his rookie season in 2024, and Parkinson would be the only Panthers tight end to finish north of 300 receiving yards twice in his career.

The caveat is the Rams have been stocked with good pass-catchers over Parkinson's two years with the team, so it's very possible Parkinson is capable of more with less competition. Parkinson also operated in crowded pass-catcher groups throughout his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Parkinson isn't a huge upgrade over the Panthers' current tight ends and isn't the "high-end playmaker" Moton thinks the Panthers need, he would be enough of an upgrade for the Panthers to justify trading for him.