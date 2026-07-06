Panthers Avoid Last Place Prediction, Still Face Long Odds of Repeating in NFC South

The Carolina Panthers have had one of the better off-seasons in the NFL and are coming off an NFC South title. Even so, the division title in 2026 feels wide open, and Carolina isn't the consensus favorite to bring that title back to Charlotte.

Going through the online season previews, there's been a case made for every team in the NFC South to end the regular season as the division champion. The opposite is at play for every team as well, though, and one NFL analyst has predicted who will finish at the bottom of the NFC South.

NFL Analyst Doesn't Think Panthers Finish Last Place in NFC South

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Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped his list of teams that will finish last in their divisions. When predicting the bottom of the NFC South, Moton didn't predict the Panthers, but instead predicted the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons should be the biggest concern in the division at the moment, as they have the most question marks surrounding their QB room. Atlanta signed Tua Tagovailoa, who was released by the Miami Dolphins after years of inconsistency and injury-plagued seasons.

The other QB is Michael Penix Jr., the former eighth-overall pick, who suffered a partially torn ACL in 2025 and is competing with Tagovailoa for the starting job this season. Penix has also been inconsistent as the Falcons' starter and has obvious injury concerns, stemming not only from last season but also from his college career, during which he sustained multiple torn ACL injuries.

Ultimately, Moton is correct in saying that the Panthers and Saints have more momentum heading into this season. Carolina is fresh off a playoff berth, and the Saints played like the best team in the division in the last six weeks of the regular season, including a win over Carolina in that stretch.

Sportsbooks Don't Envision Success for Carolina

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While analysts like Moton see some upward trajectory for the Panthers, the sportsbooks do not. As of right now, on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers have the longest odds to win the NFC South, currently listed at +350.

The rest of the division is as follows: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites at +210, followed by the New Orleans Saints at +240, and the Atlanta Falcons have the third-shortest odds at +290.

Carolina having the longest odds and being the only team at more than 3-1 odds signifies that the sportsbooks haven't taken into account how much better the roster has gotten. The Panthers' defense has the most talent in the NFC South on paper after signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd.

If there's any other reason the books are doubting the Panthers, it's because they don't believe in Bryce Young. Not thinking Bryce Young has the goods to lead Carolina in the right direction is one thing, but there's no reason he should be doubted more than Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr, who both have many more concerns than Young, especially health-wise.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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