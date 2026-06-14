Rasheed Walker Has No Doubts About Standing in Panthers' Left Tackle Competition

With Ikem Ekwonu on the shelf because of a ruptured patellar tendon injury suffered in last season's playoffs, the Carolina Panthers have a competition for the starting left tackle job.

The two competitors are veteran free-agent signing Rasheed Walker and rookie Monroe Freeling, who was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

So far, it looks like Walker is the leader in the clubhouse after the rookie failed to separate himself from the veteran during the Panthers' OTAs and minicamp.

And Walker is confident he's winning the competition, also, as he told reporters last week.

"Rasheed Walker says he'll enter camp viewing himself as the starter at left tackle," The Athletic's Joe Person reported.

"I've always had that mentality. I want to be on the field," Walker said.

The expected outcome

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It was always believed that Freeling might not start right away, even with the injury to Ekwonu. Not only does he need more time to develop, but Freeling's path to a starting job has roadblocks at both tackle spots.

Taylor Moton has right tackle completely locked down, and Walker was always considered the favorite to win the left tackle job given his advantage in experience and history of starting-caliber play.

Walker made 48 starts over the past three seasons and provided average-at-worst blocking overall. That's why it was stunning to see Carolina get him for as cheap as it did (one year, $4 million).

The Panthers can also ill-afford to go through the inevitable growing pains a rookie left tackle will experience with the team being in win-now mode after a trip to the playoffs in 2025.

As for Walker, he now has a golden opportunity, assuming he can seal the deal for the starting job in training camp. If Walker can put together a strong season protecting Bryce Young's blindside, the veteran could earn himself the lucrative, long-term deal he didn't receiver in free agency this offseason.

How long until Monroe Freeling starts?

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) and guard Ja'Tyre Carter. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Freeling fails to win the starting job before Week 1 and Walker does not relinquish it during the season, it might be a long time before we see the rookie starting, barring injury or a position change.

Moton is under contract for one more season beyond 2026 and will keep his starting duty unless the Panthers cut or trade him. While it remains to be seen when Ekwonu will be back for this coming season, he will certainly be ready to go in 2027.

All of this means Freeling may not get a starting opportunity until 2028.