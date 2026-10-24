Rejuvenated Panthers' RB Chuba Hubbard Has Recaptured His 2024 Form

He was a fourth-round pick in 2021 from Oklahoma State University. Running back Chuba Hubbard was the 126th overall pick in that draft by the Carolina Panthers. In three of his first four NFL seasons, he was the team’s top ground gainer.

That fourth year saw him total career highs in attempts (250), rushing yards (1,195), receptions (43), yards from scrimmage (1,366), and total touchdowns (11), despite missing the final two games of the season. Furthermore, the team inked him to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension in the midst of what would be his best season to date.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan bolstered the backfield in 2025

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then came 2025, and Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan wanted to add a little experienced depth to the backfield. Carolina inked running back Rico Dowdle, a 1,079-yard rusher with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, to a one-year deal. Hubbard would start the team’s first six games but a calf injury opened the door for Dowdle, who finished the season with 1,076 on the ground and six scores.

Once healthy, Hubbard became a bigger factor later in the season. In the 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he totaled 13 carries for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This offseason, Dowdle took the free-agent highway to Pittsburgh. The Panthers still had oft-injured Jonathon Brooks and 2025 fourth-round pick Trevor Etienne, while Morgan added AJ Dillon in free agency. And they still had Hubbard, who has really come on strong in the team’s last two outings.

Chuba Hubbard is enjoying a productive 2026 season

Panthers RB Chubba Hubbard Week 6



🏈 28 CAR

🏈 120 YDS

🏈 1 TD



Panthers defeat the Eagles 25-14 pic.twitter.com/laajx6putG — Rafters (@RaftersHQ) October 19, 2026

The 27-year-old pro has started all five contests this season, and his carries have increased on a game-by-game basis. He began 2026 with 10 carries for 49 yards and one TD in the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

His breakout game this season came on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, totaling 20 attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-26 win. The Panthers returned to the field last Sunday and Hubbard racked up 28 carries for 120 yards and one score in the 24-15 victory at Philadelphia.

Per @NextGenStats: Chuba Hubbard was hit behind the line of scrimmage on 17 of his carries but gained 56 yards on those runs.



Bully. pic.twitter.com/C1qEGQaHgd — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 19, 2026

The six-year pro suddenly ranks 10th in the NFL with 426 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Hubbard leads Carolina in total yards from scrimmage (511) and total touchdowns (6). And it’s also worth a mention that the 6’1”, 210-pound performer now ranks fourth in Panthers’ history in rushing yards (4,112) behind only Jonathan Stewart (7,318), DeAngelo Williams (6,846), and Cam Newton (5,036).

Head coach Dave Canales's and play-caller Brad Idzik’s offense is looking very balanced these days, and Hubbard’s bounce back season is becoming a huge factor as 2026 unfolds.