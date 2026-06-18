Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: No. 9 Player Must Have Bounce-Back Year

The Carolina Panthers decided, for better or worse, to commit to Chuba Hubbard. It's hard to complain about his extension because it was very justified at the time, but things have not gone swimmingly since.

There were some fans who wanted the Panthers to trade Hubbard and extend Rico Dowdle. Instead, Dowdle walked, and Hubbard is back to being the lead back. The Panthers like him a lot, obviously, but more importantly, they need him.

We ranked Hubbard ninth on our list of most important players. In all honesty, you could make the argument that he should be ranked higher.

Chuba Hubbard could be the most important offensive figure for Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers want to run the ball. Dave Canales is not shy about that being his offensive philosophy. He believes it fits the roster and that it is the best thing a team can do for a developing QB like Bryce Young.

They weren't the most run-dominant team in 2025, though they did run the ball the 13th-most at 44.93% of their offensive plays. Yardage wise, almost 40% of their total yardage came on the ground. That's 11th in the NFL.

Jonathon Brooks will be a nice addition to the run game, but this is Chuba Hubbard's backfield. If the Panthers have a good offensive season, it's going to come down to whether 2025 Hubbard stays or if the 2024 version returns.

Hubbard recorded -0.12 EPA/play in 2025. In 2024, that number was +0.32. That ranked 11th, but his 2025 mark was 47th out of 49 qualified backs. He was absolutely dreadful, but the year before, he was excellent.

And while the Panthers may have been better on offense in 2025, other factors (such as a career Bryce Young year, the arrival of Tetairoa McMillan, and Rico Dowdle's performance) are influencing that.

Make no mistake, if the Panthers want to be successful on offense this year, they need Hubbard to be better than he was last year. They need him to remain healthy, too, because relying on the twice-torn ACL of Jonathon Brooks to hold up to RB1 duties in a run-heavy offense is asking for trouble.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks on during warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A lot hinges on Hubbard. If he can't take pressure off of Young, then the QB is liable to crumble against a ridiculous slate of opposing defenses. If he can't carry the offense and grind the clock, then that revamped defense is going to get tired quickly.

Those two things are a recipe for disaster, so Hubbard is extremely important. Perhaps even more important than we initially thought.