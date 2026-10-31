Rookie Defender Has Been Bright Spot in Panthers' Latest Rollercoaster Season

On Thursday night at Lambeau Field, the Carolina Panthers fell below the .500 mark with a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dave Canales’s club couldn’t slow down Matt LaFleur’s one-dimensional offense. While the worst ground game in the league was held under 100 yards for the eighth time in as many games, the Panthers had no answers for Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love.

Packers’ QB Jordan Love lit up the Carolina secondary

Green Bay’s signal-caller hit on 30-of 41 throws for 288 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Carolina’s pass rush finished with zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was fired by the team on Friday.

Intercepted by Zakee Wheatley ‼️



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As for that one interception, it was the first of his NFL career for Panthers’ rookie safety Zakee Wheatley. Per Pro Football Focus, only Green Bay’s Evan Williams (90.6) has a higher grade at the position than Carolina’s second pick (89.8) in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL draft. The former Nittany Lion has excelled in pass coverage and is PFF’s No. 3 safety in this facet with an 83.4 grade, behind only Williams (90.1) and Seattle’s Julian Love (85.4).

Panthers’ rookie S Zakee Wheatley looks like a fifth-round steal

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Although Wheatley was inactive for the season-opener against the Bears, he has played in each of the past six games and made four starts. He ranks sixth on the club with 25 defensive stops (18 solo), one forced fumble, Thursday night’s interception of Jordan Love, and four passes defensed. He also recorded a solo tackle on special teams.

In the loss to the Packers, the five starting members of Carolina’s secondary were cornerbacks Marco Wilson (his first game with the team) and rookie Will Lee III, as well as safeties Wheatley, Nick Scott, and Tre’von Moehrig.

Safety Zakee Wheatley has been a consistent performer

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Wilson led the club with eight tackles, while Wheatley and linebacker Devin Lloyd were tied for second with seven stops. It marked the fifth time in six games that the 24-year-old rookie totaled at least four defensive stops in a contest.

There are certain aspects of Carolina’s defense that have improved from a year ago. Of course, the back end of this unit has certainly been hamstrung by the absences of veteran cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. And with pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips out the last two games, the Panthers failed to come up with a sack in each of those contests.

Still, Wheatley has stood out this season and looks like a Day 3 steal, which may not be a total surprise considering some post-draft evaluations of Dan Morgan’s 2026 draft class.