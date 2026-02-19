Should the Panthers Reunite with Former WR if Bills Decide to Move On?

The Carolina Panthers will likely be on the market for a third wide receiver to complement the young budding duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, and finding a receiver who could be cut for cap purposes and signing them on a low dime would be a perfect situation for Carolina.

A receiver who fits that description is Curtis Samuel, who has experience playing for the Panthers, and now plays for the Buffalo Bills. Samuel is coming off his worst season since 2021, though. NFL.com's Matt Okada released his list of cut candidates for each team in the AFC, and for Buffalo, Curtis Samuel was listed.

He dealt with an elbow injury that forced him to miss seven regular-season games and the wild-card round against Jacksonville. Cutting Samuel could save some cap for Buffalo as they potentially look for a new WR No. 1.

For Carolina’s sake, bringing Samuel in on a smaller contract could be beneficial. Samuel turns 30 before the season starts, so he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and could have a full-circle ending, finishing his career where it started.

Curtis Samuel was drafted to Carolina in 2017 and was with the Panthers till 2020. In those four seasons, he didn’t light the league on fire, but he was solid, which is all he’ll need to be in Carolina if he were signed back.

During Samuel's tenure in Carolina , he had multiple seasons with over 625 receiving yards, including his career year with 851.

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Samuel still possesses great speed, even going on 30 years of age. Hed bring a great third option who can bust open a play with yards after the catch and be a reliable option for Bryce Young in short-yardage situations as well.

If Samuel stays healthy, he could be very effective and reliable, which is exactly what Carolina needs right now.

The Panthers already have two players who will carry the load in the passing game, but adding some veteran experience never hurts the locker room and could benefit someone like Jalen Coker even more, who could improve further with a veteran next to him.

Ultimately, a guy who lasts nine seasons in the NFL is a good player; there’s no questioning that with all the talent that comes and goes in this league.

Samuel can bring maturity and some leadership to that receiving room, which is super young at the moment with McMillan, Coker, and Xavier Legette (if he’s still around).

It wouldn’t be a bad signing at all; it would be inexpensive, and the Panthers can still address their main needs simultaneously.

