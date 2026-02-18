NFL Insider Pitches Change of Scenery for Panthers Player, but it’s Not Xavier Legette

ESPN NFL insider Aaron Schatz released his list of one player on each NFL team that needs a change of scenery, a fresh start to reignite their careers and sustain success and playing time in the NFL. When looking at who’s listed for the Carolina Panthers, surprisingly, it wasn’t Xavier Legette.

Schatz suggested it’s running back Jonathon Brooks, who needs a change of scenery, suggesting that maybe a new destination will be a good reset for him and suggesting that there might not be room for him in the backfield anymore.

While Rico Dowdle is a free agent, Carolina does still have Chubba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne, and both of them have obviously seen more time on the field recently due to the fact that Jonathon Brooks’ knee can’t hold up.

Brooks is coming off his second ACL tear recovery and, now in his third year with the Panthers, looks to really show what he can do and if he can match the production that made him worthy of being drafted in the second round.

In Brooks’s final year at Texas, he rushed for over 1100 yards and scored 11 touchdowns before tearing his ACL (for the first time). He was really good at being a patient runner, but he had exceptional burst and acceleration once he got going.

Why it's Xavier Legette, and not Jonathon Brooks, who needs a fresh start

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks off the field during halftime against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If a fan doubts Jonathan Brooks, it’s understandable. Two ACL surgeries on the same knee are perhaps the biggest red flag for a player, but even so, Brooks needs a chance to play some games and get some snaps. Legette had that opportunity.

Legette had even higher expectations coming out of South Carolina cause he was a first-round pick, and after being drafted in the first round, he’s been a huge disappointment and has even been overshadowed by a receiver who went undrafted.

In two seasons with Carolina, Legette has totaled 860 yards and seven touchdowns, and on top of low numbers, there’s no efficiency with him; on 148 targets, he’s caught 84 balls.

Now with two receivers who have shown their awesomeness in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Legette is a trade piece; he's fallen behind in the pecking order, and rightfully so. If anyone needs new scenery, it's him.

The Panthers should at least see what they have with Jonathan Brooks as he returns from his second knee injury.

