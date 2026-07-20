Carolina Panthers Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

The Carolina Panthers have some crucial decisions to make during training camp and the preseason, which have both rapidly approached. Roster decisions are key, but so is finding the perfect starting lineup.

As of now, the Panthers do have a de facto starting lineup on both sides of the ball, but there are some veterans who could lose their jobs during camp and preseason. Here are the most at-risk vets.

Rasheed Walker

Right now, Rasheed Walker tops the left tackle depth chart, and he is on track to stay up there. But do not discount Monroe Freeling. The Panthers know they don't need to rush him, but what if he's ready? It's make or break for both players right now, and Freeling could put the pressure on.

Luke Fortner

The same logic applies with Luke Fortner. He's technically the starting center for now, but Sam Hecht has received a ton of praise and could easily pass him. This battle feels even more wide-open than the fight for left tackle.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Legette is the de facto WR3, but there's a good chance he is not by the time the regular season rolls around. He has been trending down and is currently treading water, while Jimmy Horn Jr. and Chris Brazzel II have a ton of upside the Panthers could want to tap into. John Metchie might even be a candidate.

Tommy Tremble

Tommy Tremble could end up starting at tight end, but realistically, any one of him, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans could start, and it wouldn't be surprising. This position is wholly up for grabs, so if Tremble loses his spot atop the depth chart, don't be shocked. Tremble has it, but who knows if that'll stick?

Chau Smith-Wade

Technically, Chau Smith-Wade is currently on top of the nickel position on the official depth chart, but that is highly likely to change. Corey Thornton was good last year and earned the job before getting hurt, but he's healthy now. They're battling it out, and Thornton is probably going to usurp Smith-Wade.

Nick Scott

While the Panthers do inexplicably love Nick Scott, they also have Zakee Wheatley waiting in the wings, and he is a much more exciting prospect at safety. Scott is the "reliable" veteran (even though he's not actually that reliable), but Wheatley is probably the better player, even as a rookie. It just depends on how both look in camp.