Tetairoa McMillan active, 6 other Carolina Panthers ruled out vs. New Orleans Saints
The Carolina Panthers are back at home today, hosting the New Orleans Saints in their second NFC South matchup of the 2025 season.
For a minute there it looked like they might have to go without their best wide receiver, rookie Tetairoa McMillan. While he was listed as questionable after being a late addition to this week's injury report, McMillan is in the lineup today.
On the other side, the Saints will be missing their starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga, which might help open up a breakout game for rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton.
Let's review the inactives lists for both the Panthers and the Saints for today's game.
Panthers Week 10 inactives
- G Chandler Zavala
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
- TE James Mitchell
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- DT Cam Jackson
If there are any surprises here, it's Hunter Renfrow being a healthy scratch again despite Tremayne getting ruled out. Renfrow was involved early in the season but has become a regular on the inactives list since rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally started getting playing time in Week 5. Clearly Renfrow is not in the Panthers' long-term plans.
Saints Week 10 inactives
- OT Taliese Fuaga
- CB Ugo Amadi
- CB Rezjohn Wright
- TE Jack Stoll
- DT John Ridgeway
- DT Khristian Boyd
