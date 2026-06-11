How Tetairoa McMillan's Minicamp Injury Helps the Carolina Panthers

You never want to say an injury in the NFL is a good thing, but the Carolina Panthers are looking at the positive side of things when it comes to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan's.

McMillan has been dealing with some foot soreness that has kept him from participating in practice this spring.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear to be anything serious and McMillan did show some progress at mandatory minicamp this week after taking part in some individual work.

"It's just a little sore, that's all it is, but I feel good right now," the second-year wideout stated. "It kind of occurred when I got back, out here, but shoot, I'm healthy right now. I feel good, and there's no concern at all. Nothing that's gonna require any sort of procedure or anything."

Panthers see positives in McMillan's absence

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As McMillan heals up, his absence is providing an opportunity for the team to get a closer look at its other wideouts. Bryce Young also believes not having McMillan can help his development.

"Obviously, it's never as fun not having him in there," Young said of his No. 1 wide receiver. "But actually, I was talking to Brad (Idzik, the offensive coordinator) about this on the walk over, I think it can be good for us at this time, at this period where it's about developing."

"For me, you have a guy like that that's your safety blanket that you know all right, one on one, this is where I want to go, it gives you that opportunity. Let's work out some progressions," he added. "Let's see everyone run all these routes. Our guys have done a great job of responding. There's no hiccup. We're fortunate to have a lot of guys who can shoulder a lot of roles, and they've been doing a great job stepping up."

With McMillan a limited participant, head coach Dave Canales noted that guys like David Moore and rookie Chris Brazzell are getting more work.

Will McMillan be ready for training camp?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan did not practice in full during the team's mandatory minicamp, but again, there is no long-term concern here for McMillan, who did do some individual work.

"We're just trying to work him back in. He really hasn't had the full team work right now," head coach Dave Canales told reporters during the week. "But he's doing great."

The expectation is that McMillan will be ready to go by training camp, which begins on July 22.

"Dave Canales said he expects McMillan back on the field for the final day of minicamp," Kassidy Hill of the team's official website wrote.

After an impressive rookie campaign, McMillan is primed to take a huge step forward in 2026.