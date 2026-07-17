The Perfect Word to Describe the Carolina Panthers' Pre-Camp Vibe

When it comes to what the most important thing is for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2026 season, it has to do with quarterback Bryce Young.

The fact of the matter is, the Panthers need a definitive answer on the young signal-caller, who has had the very definition of an up and down career over three seasons.

We've seen signs Young could be a franchise quarterback, most of which came last season. But there have also been plenty of negatives that hint change under center is inevitable.

It's also fair to wonder just how much more leash head coach Dave Canales has after two years, but one also has to wonder how much Young's struggles will factor into whether or not the Panthers keep Canales if things don't pan out in 2026.

We should know a lot more on where both Young and Canales stand after 2026, which is why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon used "enlightening" as the one word to describe the "pre-camp vibe" in Carolina.

"The fog of the last few years is lifting as the Panthers move closer to a definitive answer on the future of Bryce Young and Dave Canales," he said. "This year will be revealing, and they'll be a contender or a rebuilder in 2027."

Panthers at a crossroads

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and head coach Dave Canales. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Young answers the bell in his fourth season, the Panthers could at least be a perennial playoff contender for years to come and Young will be paid handsomely.

On the flip side, if Young falls flat on his face and the Panthers miss the playoffs, Young and Canales could be replaced in 2027.

The caveat is how much Carolina blames its struggles on Canales in that scenario. After all, he inherited Young and it's fair to point out that Young has held the team back far more than Canales.

That said, the Panthers then run the risk of doing exactly what they did with Young, which is making a coaching change early on in the tenure of a young quarterback, assuming Carolina goes that route to replace Young when the time comes.