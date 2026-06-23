The 3 2027 NFL Free Agents the Carolina Panthers Should Target

The Carolina Panthers had a clear sense of urgency in the 2026 offseason, adding some building blocks for the future and making clear "win-now" moves at the beginning of free agency. Carolina is much improved on paper because of it, with defensive talent leveling up as Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd join the Panthers.

The expectation in the building and from the Panthers faithful is that Carolina will remain competitive this year, will be a player for the division title, and, ideally, get back to the playoffs. Even so, it's never too early to look ahead, to next offseason, and see which players will be available next spring. Here are three 2027 free agents the Panthers should keep tabs on.

1. Tony Pollard, Running Back

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A veteran running back presence is always ideal. Carolina has that in AJ Dillon and Chuba Hubbard this season, but still could use some depth. This scenario is especially needed if the Jonathon Brooks experiment really does come to a close, which would mean that Brooks likely couldn't stay healthy again.

AJ Dillon will probably be out of the building next season, after signing just a one-year deal with the Panthers heading into 2026. Tony Pollard isn't just a veteran bouncing around the league, though. Pollard is currently coming off a 1000-yard season.

The Panthers seem confident in Chuba Hubbard being able to handle a "bell-cow" type of workload this year. If that ends up not being the case, then a split backfield is what could come next, and Pollard, barring an incredible season, won't command absurd money to sign with Carolina.

2. Hunter Henry, Tight End

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The Panthers have seemingly struck out on veteran tight ends in the 2026 free agency cycle. Carolina could still sign guys like Jonnu Smith or Darren Waller at this point, but it doesn't seem like they want to. The tight end room in Carolina is currently one of the least exciting in the league, led by Tommy Tremble, J'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans.

The Panthers need a tight end who has experience playing at a high level, and current New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is just that. Henry is fresh off a 768 receiving yard and seven touchdown season, and would immediately enter the Panthers' tight end room as the go-to weapon.

3. Jeremy Chinn, Safety

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The Panthers secondary looks to be one of the best in the NFC this season. There is one hole in that secondary, though: the safety room. Nick Scott signed back with Carolina on a one-year deal, which means this could be Scott's final season either with Carolina or just as an NFL player.

Carolina should look to reunite with Jeremy Chinn, who left Carolina in 2024 to sign with the Washington Commanders, and is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Panthers also drafted Zakee Wheatley in this year's NFL Draft, but if Nick Scott is not back, Carolina needs an experienced safety to see the field along with Zakee Wheatley.

Chinn wasn't healthy in his final two seasons with Carolina, but when healthy, he is great at making tackles in space, and can provide the occasional sack or interception. Adding Chinn isn't to anchor the defense, but to add depth.