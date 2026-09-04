The Biggest Reason for Belief in 2026 Panthers is Obvious

With the NFL season just five days away, predictions are coming out left and right. Whether it's the Super Bowl, MVP, ROTY awards, or even division winners, everyone is making their picks and standing by them entering the 2026 season.

The Carolina Panthers are in arguably the hardest division to predict, and not for good reason. In 2025, three teams tied for the best record in the division, at 8-9. The Panthers won the division on tiebreakers, with the Falcons beating the Saints in Week 18.

Now, after an active offseason in free agency, the Panthers roster looks way different. That said, Carolina's stock in the offseason isn't high with everyone; there's no consensus that they will be better or even as good as they were last season.

One Out of 3 Analysts Have Some Faith in Carolina

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Fox Sports' "First Things First," analysts Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Danny Parkins made their NFC South predictions, picking the order in which all four teams finish the 2026 season.

The predictions started off pretty harsh for Carolina. Both Wright and Broussard have Carolina finishing last in the division, with Wright even predicting a 6-11 season for the Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unanimously predicted to win the NFC South this year, but Parkins has a little more faith in Carolina than the other two do. While there isn't a playoff berth predicted, Parkins does have Carolina finishing second in the division behind the Bucs.

Parkins' premise behind Carolina not being horrific is pretty simple, and if it plays out how it should, it will keep Carolina competitive in the South.

Jaelan Phillips Addition and Tetairoa McMillan Leap are Key

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his explanation for Carolina finishing second, rather than fourth, Parkins highlighted two players. The quote is as follows.

"I love Tetairoa McMillan. I think he could be a top-10 receiver by the end of the year. The Jaelan Phillips signing, I think, is a sneaky big one for their pass rush."

Phillips has already shown promise in a Carolina uniform, posting a sack and a QB pressure in very limited action against the Buffalo Bills' first-team offense. Carolina paid Phillips handsomely, giving him a $120 million deal. Production isn't hoped for; it's expected.

Inside move by Jaelan Phillips to beat Spencer Brown and pressure Allen pic.twitter.com/oWZPEmUqRx — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 15, 2026

Carolina already knows what they have in McMillan. The now-year-two receiver enters 2026 coming off an OROTY season in which he posted 1,014 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. McMillan's smooth route running for his 6'5 frame make last season seem like just the beginning.

Anyone who's watched McMillan can see he has the talent of a 1400-yard receiver, and if that leap happens this year, Carolina will be competitive not only in division games, but against the top of the league.