Assessing the Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl Chances in 2026

This is the time of year when every team in the NFL and every fan base has the most optimism heading into the new season. All roads lead to Super Bowl 61, and while each team in the league right now can have some high hopes, only one team gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

When it comes to which teams have the best chance to win, the Carolina Panthers certainly aren't at the very bottom of that poll. That being said, no one is confidently saying the Panthers are a sure-fire contender either.

The question is, where exactly does Carolina stack up against the rest of the league, where do they fall amongst the good, mediocre, and bad of the NFL? The answer is pretty clear.

Panthers Have to Prove They Can Contend

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CBS Sports' Carter Bahns dropped his 2026 Super Bowl tiers ahead of the season beginning next week. The tiers range from S down to F, and the Panthers are right smack in the middle, bunched up with a ton of other teams who aren't true contenders.

Carolina slotted into the "Make the playoffs, then we'll talk" tier, which is tier C. It's a fair placement, given that the Panthers are part of the most unpredictable division in the league, where theres a chance that all four teams win seven games.

For context, some of the teams listed next to Carolina in the C tier were the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the rest of the NFC South.

The fact that every division rival is also listed in this tier shows how unpredictable the NFC South will be in 2026. The only way the Panthers can prove they're a proven commodity is by not only winning the division again, but doing so with a better record than 8-9.

The Panthers did challenge the Los Angeles Rams in the Playoffs, but only got there because the Falcons beat the Saints in the regular-season finale.

The Panthers simply don't warrant any consideration in Super Bowl talk till proven otherwise.

What the Panthers' Dream Season Would Actually Look Like

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No, it's not a Super Bowl 61 victory. Even though it's called a "dream" season, that doesn't mean 17-0 and the title.

A realistic dream scenario for the Panthers is a repeat NFC South title, but this time with double-digit wins. Any Panthers fan would gladly take 10-7 and a division title, wouldn't even think about it.

Improvement by Bryce Young would also be a huge piece of the dream season. Carolina opted not to extend Young entering this season, which means that it's a prove-it year for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers don't want to have to think about which QB will be available in the loaded 2027 NFL Draft class.