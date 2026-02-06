Are Dan Morgan and Dave Canales the Leadership of the Future?

The pairing of Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan is now entering its second season, and while it hasn’t always been the prettiest, the first season with both of them having the keys to their roles was a productive one. The Panthers were roughly two minutes away from a divisional round appearance in the playoffs.

It wasn’t Dave Canales’s first season as head coach, but it was the first year that Dan Morgan was GM, after being an assistant GM for three seasons.

Now that a full season with Morgan and Canales is completed, the question can be asked: Are they going to be the ones to lead Carolina towards consistent success?

Dan Morgan’s off to a hot start

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan started his tenure with a bang, drafting the 2025 offensive rookie of the year, Tetairoa McMillan. It was clear that Bryce Young needed a real weapon around him, and drafting McMillan with the ninth overall pick was just the trick.

McMillan totaled just over 1000 yards for the season, being the only rookie to do so. He is an elite route runner, especially considering his size. Most wide receivers who are 6’5 aren’t crisp in their routes, but McMillan is, and he’s a matchup nightmare because of it.

Morgan is one of those GMs who can really relate to and be approached by players, as he was a former Carolina linebacker who played with the Panthers for seven seasons. He’s also up front about what Carolina needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He acknowledged that the linebacker and pass rush will be top priorities.

Is linebacker a position the Panthers are going to take a harder look at in free agency or the draft?



Dan Morgan: I think it might be a combination - where we go free agency and in the draft as well.



Things I love to hear.



🎥: @Panthers pic.twitter.com/xCe4W6LhIy — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) February 4, 2026

Dave Canales and Bryce Young's Dynamic

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales hugs Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dave Canales hasn’t been afraid to make bold decisions in just two seasons with the Panthers, even benching the #1 draft pick QB on the roster after just two games in his second season. It turns out that was the best thing to ever happen to Bryce Young, though.

Young made a leap after coming back from being benched, totaling 5792 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 18 INTs. He also set the Panthers single game passing record in that stretch as well.

Earlier this week, Bryce Young talked about his relationship with Canales. The play caller and QB relationship is one of the most important relationships in sports.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Bryce was asked about Canales and said, “It’s been really cool to see the growth in our relationship, now getting more time in the offense, not just his system but his philosophy.”

"I trust Dave Canales and it's been really cool to see the growth in our relationship..



The consistency that he has sets a great example for our entire team" ~ @_bryce_young #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2xmzXkmZP1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

Canales being able to unlock Bryce Young and this Panthers offense as a whole will be a fascinating story to watch for Carolina, if Bryce keeps evolving, Canales won't go anywhere.

Not every situation plays out quickly; building a winning formula takes time. Dan Morgan hasn't done anything questionable as of yet. As far as whether he and Canales can lead them for the foreseeable future, they're off to a great start, and there’s no reason why they can’t.

