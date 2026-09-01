The Good and Bad from Carolina Panthers' Monday Practice: Healthy Updates

The Carolina Panthers had a light practice today, but it was the first one with the final 53-man roster. They took the field with Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke, Haynes King, and the rest of the players who survived that final cull. As always, there were good things and bad things, but today was much more about the good than the bad.

Good: Healthy players returning

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs after the catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard returned to practice today. Haynes King did, too. Having Hubbard back is a huge boost ahead of Week 1, especially with Jonathon Brooks working to the side today with soreness. King's return is a nice sight, too, but he's probably not going to factor much into Week 1's contest. Xavier Legette was also back.

Bad: Jonathon Brooks' status

Dave Canales said Jonathon Brooks sat out today with soreness. Darren Waller was on the side as part of building him up, which has been a slow ramp up. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 1, 2026

It's good that the Panthers are being cautious with Jonathon Brooks. They should be ahead of Week 1. However, the fact that Brooks last did anything at the joint practice almost a week ago and needs a day of side work for soreness is troubling. He should be fully rested.

Good: Darren Waller and Bobby Okereke

Neither participated fully in practice, but seeing Bobby Okereke and Darren Waller on the field is a positive step. It appears as if Okereke will start and Waller will be used plenty on offense, so getting those two fully up to speed should be a priority this week and next. The first step was taken today.

Good: New offensive wrinkle

I think it's safe to prepare yourself for plenty of 13 personnel usage by the #Panthers this year, simply based on today's Dan and Dave chats. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 1, 2026

The Panthers, strangely enough, kept a lot of tight ends. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks, Darren Waller, and Tommy Tremble all made the roster. The surplus could lead the Panthers to more creativity on offense, adding another layer to what Brad Idzik and Dave Canales can scheme up.

Bad: Tight end stocks

#Panthers TE Tommy Tremble says it wasn’t very surprising to the TE room that the team kept five. pic.twitter.com/XRTcpq9hDB — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 1, 2026

To that end, it's a good thing that the Panthers have options at tight end. But for each one, it's a bad thing. They will each (perhaps with the exception of Feleipe Franks) cut into the usage rate for the others. Darren Waller will see his playing time eaten up by Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble, and vice versa. It's good for the team but bad for the players.

Good: Positive updates on missing players

Morgan: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton and Turk Wharton will all be available at some point this season. "When that is, I don't know." — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 1, 2026

We did not see some of the injured players at practice, but that didn't stop Dan Morgan from providing optimistic outlooks for most of them. It was previously in doubt, but he said we will see Tershawn Wharton, Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton at some point. They could be huge boosts when they return midseason. Brady Christensen, Trevor Etienne, and Bam Martin-Scott got the same update.