The Good and Bad from Carolina Panthers' Monday Practice: Healthy Updates
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The Carolina Panthers had a light practice today, but it was the first one with the final 53-man roster. They took the field with Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke, Haynes King, and the rest of the players who survived that final cull. As always, there were good things and bad things, but today was much more about the good than the bad.
Good: Healthy players returning
Chuba Hubbard returned to practice today. Haynes King did, too. Having Hubbard back is a huge boost ahead of Week 1, especially with Jonathon Brooks working to the side today with soreness. King's return is a nice sight, too, but he's probably not going to factor much into Week 1's contest. Xavier Legette was also back.
Bad: Jonathon Brooks' status
It's good that the Panthers are being cautious with Jonathon Brooks. They should be ahead of Week 1. However, the fact that Brooks last did anything at the joint practice almost a week ago and needs a day of side work for soreness is troubling. He should be fully rested.
Good: Darren Waller and Bobby Okereke
Neither participated fully in practice, but seeing Bobby Okereke and Darren Waller on the field is a positive step. It appears as if Okereke will start and Waller will be used plenty on offense, so getting those two fully up to speed should be a priority this week and next. The first step was taken today.
Good: New offensive wrinkle
The Panthers, strangely enough, kept a lot of tight ends. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks, Darren Waller, and Tommy Tremble all made the roster. The surplus could lead the Panthers to more creativity on offense, adding another layer to what Brad Idzik and Dave Canales can scheme up.
Bad: Tight end stocks
To that end, it's a good thing that the Panthers have options at tight end. But for each one, it's a bad thing. They will each (perhaps with the exception of Feleipe Franks) cut into the usage rate for the others. Darren Waller will see his playing time eaten up by Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble, and vice versa. It's good for the team but bad for the players.
Good: Positive updates on missing players
We did not see some of the injured players at practice, but that didn't stop Dan Morgan from providing optimistic outlooks for most of them. It was previously in doubt, but he said we will see Tershawn Wharton, Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton at some point. They could be huge boosts when they return midseason. Brady Christensen, Trevor Etienne, and Bam Martin-Scott got the same update.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.