The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of Panthers Camp: Mitchell Evans Carted Off

Another day of Carolina Panthers training camp is in the books. It was a fairly eventful practice for the Panthers, the first in full pads ahead of next month's Hall of Fame Game. Here's the good and the not so good from today.

Good: Jonathon Brooks ramping up

Canales doesn’t see any hesitation from Jonathon Brooks in his return from second ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/4hxL9F4mWN — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 28, 2026

According to Dave Canales, Jonathon Brooks has looked like the guy they all envisioned during camp. But on Tuesday, he particularly looked good, and Canales said that he's not hesitant at all, which is key for an explosive player coming off serious knee injuries.

Not so good: Mitchell Evans carted off

Canales: Mitch Evans rolled his ankle; trainers optimistic. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 28, 2026

The Panthers do not have a deep tight end room, and it suffered a major blow already. Mitchell Evans couldn't put weight on his leg after going down and had to be carted off. The early expectation is that it's just a sprained ankle, but the Panthers can ill afford to lose Evans, who could've been the TE1.

Good and not so good: Camp fight

Feleipe Franks in a scrum with the defense, loses helmet and Mike Jackson threw a helmet, Akayleb Evans was pushed from a pile. Tremble had to hold Franks back and Bryce Young tried to turn the temp down. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 28, 2026

Provided no one gets hurt, camp fights can be a good motivator for teams, but it's also not good to be fighting amongst one another. It's not good that Mike Jackson and Feleipe Franks went at it, but it's good that they understand the intensity needed. It's not good that Bryce Young got involved, but it's good he tried to be a leader despite the physical risk.

Not so good: Effort level

Dave Canales: Today not up the standard we’re looking for from physical standpoint. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 28, 2026

Despite the fight, Dave Canales believes today's practice was just not up to the standard he expects from players. He rewarded the Panthers for their intensity at the end of minicamp, but that did not translate to today's practice session. That's not good for the first day in pads.

Good: Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson. Tetairoa McMillan. Full pads — and whatever those pants are called. pic.twitter.com/kxPdg1xpcO — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 28, 2026

Chad Johnson is a pseudo Panthers fan, and he believes in this team. He loves the wide receivers, so it is amazing that he showed up to camp to help mentor and coach them. He wants to see them do well, so he made the effort to stop by and offer his experience and knowledge.

Not so good and good: Jaelan Phillips vs. Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling is doing a nice job against Jaelen Phillips considering the context and circumstances. Nice battle. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 28, 2026

On the one hand, we want to see Monroe Freeling shut down opposing edge rushers. On the other hand, we want to see Jaelan Phillips do what we paid him $120 million for. In this case, it seems that Phillips had the edge, which doesn't bode well for Freeling.