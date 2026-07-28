Surprise Players Turning Heads at Carolina Panthers Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers were one of the first teams to report to training camp last week, which means they've had more time than most to get a look at all their players, from established rosterees to bubble hopefuls.

Training camp is the first opportunity for those fighting for a starting or roster spot to make their presence known. And throughout the first few practices, a few players are immediately turning heads.

Ja'Seem Reed

This was delayed. He did another impressive catch. https://t.co/LrWzmh79D2 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 26, 2026

UDFA WR Ja'Seem Reed is having a pretty good camp so far. He made a few really good plays to cap off the 11v11 series at last week's final practice. He could make things interesting, as he is battling with Malick Meiga, Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr., and John Metchie III for a final roster spot.

Chau Smith-Wade

Chau Smith-Wade made a brilliant read that turned into a leaping interception last week during practice. That was an excellent play, but he has put in multiple really good plays. WIth he and Corey Thornton both playing well, the Panthers obviously have a good problem to have at nickel cornerback this year.

Bryce Young

Camp interceptions mean very little. They can be the result of great defense or the QB trying things he'd never try in a game. Bryce Young has a couple, but he's also been really good. He looks firmly in command of the somewhat new offense that Brad Idzik is calling plays for, which is crucial ahead of a key season.

Jonathon Brooks

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) yells to his teammates during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathon Brooks has looked really good during training camp. The Panthers have arguably seen what they needed and hoped to. Brooks has been on the field for all of 12 touches during his two-year career, but he looks like the ACL tears are behind him. That's significant after suffering them on the same leg 13 months apart.

Lee Hunter

Lee Hunter is a huge defender, so it doesn't take much to turn heads. But so far, he's been exactly what the Panthers had envisioned when they selected him in the second round. He has the attention of offensive linemen already, with Robert Hunt even saying he can see there's something special there.

Mitchell Evans

Dave Canales has spoken about how much more comfortable Mitchell Evans has looked this season. That is great news for a Panthers team desperate for tight end help. It doesn't take much to stand out among the trio of TEs Carolina is working with, but Evans has the attention so far.