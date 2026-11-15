Panthers’ Massive Offseason Investment is Finally Arriving at the Right Time

The drought is over; the Carolina Panthers have finally won a game after what felt like an eternity. Carolina picks up a 20-17 division win over the New Orleans Saints on a walk-off field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

It was an ugly game, filled with penalties, questionable calls, and a lot of Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard posted a career-high in total yards, totaling 172 yards and scoring 2 touchdowns.

Hubbard is the MVP of the game, there's no denying that, but Carolina's defense played a complete game. The run defense has been a weakness for Carolina this year; that wasn't the case against the Saints, allowing just 49 yards on the ground and 2.1 yards per carry.

Saints' QB Tyler Shough had a rough day, throwing for just 187 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a lost fumble. Carolina also posted 3 sacks on Shough.

One player in particular was the highlight on defense, and did exactly what Carolina broght him on to do.

Jaelan Phillips Was a Game Wrecker Against the Saints

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Jaelan Phillips returned to action today after not playing since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In his return from a hamstring injury, he was the best player on defense, and was one of the two best players in this game.

Against the Saints, Phillips posted 5 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and a fumble recovery. According to SumerSports, Phillips also recorded 8 pressures, which is the most by a Carolina player since Patrick Jones II posted 8 in Week 5 of the 2025 season.

Not only was Phillips elite in affecting the QB, but he made multiple critical tackles against the run, not allowing New Orleans' offense to find a rhythm.

Phillips would've had a second sack, but it was called back for a horse-collar tackle. What stuck out on the screen was Phillips' first step, his bend around the edge, and just his pure strength, bull-rushing blockers towards Shough to close the pocket.

With a performance like his today, the investment Carolina made in Phillips looked more than worth it.

This is Exactly What Carolina Expects out of Jaelan Phillips

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After the 2025 season, when the Panthers finished with the NFL's worst pass rush, it was clear that a premier pass rusher was the No. 1 hole to fill.

Carolina knew that, and filled that hole as soon as they could, making a splash signing on day one of free agency, signing Phillips.

Phillips was expected to re-sign with the Eagles, but Carolina swooped in with a four-year, $120 million deal that was impossible to turn down. With that said, a high price tag comes with high expectations, and on Sunday against the Saints, Phillips met those expectations.

Moving forward, the best-case scenario for Carolina is that Sunday's performance is a tone setter, and Phillips brings a major impact for the rest of the season.