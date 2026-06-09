Several Key Panthers Offseason Moves Are Already Being Underated

The Carolina Panthers made headlines with multiple high-profile free agency signings this offseason. Rebuilding the defense was clearly a priority for GM Dan Morgan, and Carolina wasn't shy to spend big on some of the best free agents available.

The Panthers' defense is completely revamped, and part of that is two of the most impactful signings of the offseason, but one NFL analyst doesn't see it that way.

NFL Analyst Underrates Panthers Free Agency Signings

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped his list for the top 25 most impactful moves of the NFL offseason thus far, and there aren't any Panthers signings on the list.

The most egregious omission of the list is Devin Lloyd, who was an All-Pro last season with the Jaguars and signed with Carolina for less than $15 million per year. The first tier of moves on Moton's list is titled "Best Value Acquisitions," and Lloyd is nowhere to be found despite ranking second in interceptions last year and signing for almost $20 million less than he was projected to.

Another signing that could've made this tier was left tackle Rasheed Walker, who signed for a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. The guaranteed rate is just over 3.2 million, which is a budget deal for an exceptional pass-blocking left tackle who's still decently young and has a ton of high-level starting experience.

Walker is competing with Monroe Freeling for the starting left tackle spot this season, but at worst, hes a reliable depth piece the Panthers can rely on in critical pass situations.

Jaelan Phillips Completely Left Off

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks through the tunnel prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, the Panthers' biggest free-agent signing, Jaelan Phillips, is a huge addition for Carolina, who will help transform this defense into an elite unit. The Panthers were the worst pass-rush team in the NFL in 2025. Carolina was a bottom-three unit in both sacks and pressures last season. Adding Jaelan Phillips to the mix will immediately improve that unit.

Jaelan Phillips ranked fourth in the NFL in pressures last season, which ranked ahead of some of the best pass rushers in Football, such as Myles Garrett, Aidan Hutchinson, and many more. Not only is he expecting the best year of his career, but his impact alone will make the rest of the defensive line's jobs easier, especially fellow pass rusher Nic Scourton.

Phillips could've slid into the "Battle-Tested Veterans Going to Playoff Contenders" tier of Moton's list, but the absence of the Panthers new pass rusher also signifies that Moton doesn't see Carolina as a playoff contender in 2026.