Jaycee Horn Position Change Could Unlock Carolina Panthers Defense

The Carolina Panthers have arguably the best outside cornerback duo in the NFL in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Horn gets all the love as the premier guy, but some metrics suggest Jackson has actually been better in 2024 and 2025.

Regardless, Horn is one of the best outside cornerbacks in the NFL. That outside designation is simply because that's where he plays, not a qualifier. He is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, period.

If he moved into the slot, that would probably remain true. And if he does, it might open things up for the Panthers' defense. To that end, it appears to be something that the defensive staff is experimenting with in OTAs.

Jaycee Horn moving to the slot could maximize Panthers defense

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) catches an interception against the San Francisco 49ers | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers arguably had just one weakness in the secondary last season. Nick Scott wasn't very good, but he was serviceable. The real lapse was at nickel cornerback. The slot coverage all season long was very weak.

Corey Thornton was poised to take the job and run with it before getting hurt, but neither he nor Chau Smith-Wade really made a big impact before then. It was a season-long weakness, one that kind of went overlooked during the offseason.

The Panthers even drafted cornerback Will Lee in the fourth round. He's an outside corner, though, so the slot remained untouched, seemingly. Now, the Panthers are experimenting with moving Horn inside and letting Lee partner with Mike Jackson as the outside duo.

Canales: Jaycee Horn getting reps at nickel while coaches get a look at rookie Will Lee at outside CB. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 2, 2026

Horn has showed some flashes in the nickel role before, and he is more than talented enough to lock down receivers from any part of the field. If he can move inside, then the Panthers would have that weakness more than fixed.

The question ultimately becomes a matter of which alignment is better. Is the combination of Jackson and Horn on the outside with Smith-Wade/Thornton on the inside better than Jackson and Lee on the outside with Horn in the slot?

Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (DB18) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's what OTAs, training camp, and the preseason are for. If Horn does change positions, it would be a surprise, but it would be because Ejiro Evero and his staff believe it will lead to the best performance from the secondary.

With an improved pass rush and better linebacking, the Panthers shoring up that weak spot in coverage would leave them with almost no holes. And if they nail the safety spot opposite Tre'von Moehrig, the defense would be in excellent shape.