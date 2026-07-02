Regression in Store? Panthers Have Better Roster But Could Take Steps Back

Entering every NFL season, projections are made about which teams from the previous season will regress. Teams that won't continue the upward trajectory they began the previous season. This happens every year. Last season, it was the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Those three teams had been playoff regulars in the two seasons prior to 2025, and all of their seasons ended in January. For this upcoming season, the Carolina Panthers are the most popular regression candidate, and it's completely fair.

Carolina enters this year with a division-champion schedule, even though they only won 8 games last season. The roster is certainly more talented than it was last year, but that doesn't guarantee further improvement. One NFL analyst broke down the betting angle of this season for the Panthers this season, and, like most, doesn't seem to think improvement is coming.

NFL Analyst is Down on the 2026 Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' R.J. White dropped his betting breakdown for the Panthers this upcoming season. This breakdown is for big-picture bets, such as futures on things like Carolina's win total.

To sum up the article, White would bet on the under for Carolina's 7.5 over/under on wins. White used DraftKings Sportsbook as his source for betting lines, which currently has the Panthers' under 7.5 wins line at -130.

The -130 line suggests that the books feel like Carolina will be very close to this number of wins, that the Panthers will win six or seven games at most. White points to the harder schedule as the reason why. The Panthers do play multiple high-potential defenses, such as the Steelers, Seahawks and many others.

Scenario for the Panthers to Hit the Over On Wins

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in front of head coach Dave Canales during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were to be a counterargument to White's take on the Panthers winning less than eight games, then it's predicated on two things. The first is the defensive improvement, with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd helping transform this defense into a clear top-10 unit.

Those two are staying healthy and working well with the elite talent that's been in Carolina, such as Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and Derrick Brown. Now having elite talent on all three levels, a top-10 defense gives an NFL team a chance to win every week.

The other factor, and the most important one for Carolina, is Bryce Young's further ascension. Each season, there has been growth- not monumental growth, but growth nonetheless.

There has to be a significant year-four leap this season, and if there is, then Carolina will be dangerous in the NFC, not just for the division. If Bryce Young can scratch the surface of 4000 passing yards, or at least get above 3500, then the Panthers' offense will be explosive.

Carolina's ceiling this season is 10 wins, which would be a fever dream for most Panthers fans this year. There's certainly a case that they can win eight games and hit the over, but multiple factors of this team have to swing the right way.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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