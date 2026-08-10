There's One Big Reason For Optimism Ahead of Carolina Panthers 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers are hard to read heading into the 2026 season. On one hand, the defense should take a step forward after adding star talent like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd.

On the other hand, there are questions in the backfield, and major injuries are already occurring throughout both sides of the roster.

On offense in particular, there are huge question marks on who the RB1 will end up being. It is also uncertain whether Bryce Young can deliver under immense pressure this season, and if the offensive line can protect Young well enough after being revamped and starting a rookie at right tackle.

All of those potential doubts are warranted, but there is one player whom fans can blindly trust.

Tetairoa McMillan is the Least of Carolina's Concerns

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If there's one player that Panthers fans don't need to stress about, it's McMillan. The now second-year receiver out of Arizona was a bright spot in Carolina's offense last season and has already solidified himself as a true No. 1 wideout in the NFL.

PFF released its season preview for the Carolina Panthers, and correctly highlighted McMillan as a reason to be optimistic heading into the upcoming season. Among rookie receivers in 2025, McMillan graded the highest, finishing the year with a 79.2 PFF grade.

The high grade was warranted. For context, McMillan earned that grade after posting 70 catches, for 1014 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns. A season that culminated in winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

One other stat that PFF pointed out really shows how important McMillan has been and will be going forward. Carolina's WR1 finished 2025 with 126 targets, double the amount as any other receiver on the team.

That trend has to continue in 2026, and with rookie receiver Chris Brazzell II out for the season, there's no other option than to keep McMillan busy.

What a Year 2 Leap Would Look Like for Tetairoa McMillan

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If Bryce Young and the offense as a whole are to take a step forward, the catalyst is No. 4. McMillan will likely see snaps on the outside and the slot, and will need to be the safety blanket in the middle of the field just as much as he is the home run hitter.

Tetairoa McMillan beats Mike Jackson in the endzone #Panthers pic.twitter.com/3BC6q1vODY — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) August 10, 2026

As far as stats go, a sizeable but achievable improvement would look like 80-85 catches, for 1200-1300 yards, and 10+ touchdowns. Right now, Tetairoa McMillan is widely perceived as a top-20 receiver in the NFL. A year-two leap where he breaks into the consensus top 10 could be vital for Carolina's NFC South repeat.