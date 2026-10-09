Theres a Dark Side to the Panthers' Sudden Offensive Success

Despite the Carolina Panthers starting the season 2-2 and entering their bye week, there's been one aspect of the team that has been nothing short of elite. Carolina's offense has been outstanding, and there are multiple factors behind it.

Bryce Young couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. A long-term, lucrative contract extension has loomed over him throughout the offseason and still does so through four weeks of the season.

Chuba Hubbard has found his groove as a lead back again, averaging 5 yards per carry and totaling 306 rushing yards so far. Both stats rank among the league's top 11.

There's more to it than the individual success of Carolina's core pieces. This offense has been aggressive and efficient, and there's one person who gets the credit for it.

Brad Idzik's 1st Year as a Playcaller Is Off to a Hot Start

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One of the more surprising developments of the offseason, not just for the Panthers but across the NFL, was head coach Dave Canales announcing he would be giving up playcalling duties for the first time in his Carolina tenure.

Canales announced he was relinquishing play-calling at the NFL Scouting Combine, and it seemed to come out of nowhere. The torch was passed onto offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

Idzik has been with the Panthers since February of 2024, but hasn't called plays in the NFL until this season. Canales was brought in as a head coach because of his play calling in Tampa Bay, so to see him let go of that responsibility initially looked like a bad sign.

Now a month into the season, that couldn't be further from the truth. Canales has shifted to being a team CEO, working with the defense from the sideline, something he couldn't do while calling plays.

The play-calling change has clearly worked; Carolina has the NFL's best passing offense through four weeks and ranks No. 4 in the NFL in both total yards and yards per game. However, offensive success means the Panthers should start looking over their shoulders when it comes to Idzik.

Brad Idzik Could Be a Head Coach Candidate By the End of the Season

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ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dropped their NFL Week 5 latest intel and what they're hearing across the league.

One question in the article was whether any coordinators were gaining interest as head-coaching candidates. Fowler brought up Idzik, noting that Carolina's passing offense has jumped from 26th last season to first this season.

Bryce Young's sizable improvement certainly looks good for Idzik's case as head coach. Young leads the NFL in passing yards through four weeks, and has a phenominal 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio.

It may already be safe to say that the Idzik-Young era in Carolina could be a brief one, as the NFL is hiring younger coaches. If that does end up being the case, it will test Young and show just how much of the success thus far is due to Idzik's scheme.

Teams that could look to Idzik after this season, include the 1-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 0-4 Los Angeles Chargers, both have struggled on offense.