6 Winners and 6 Losers from Panthers' Gutsy Victory Over Saints

The Carolina Panthers were walk-off winners against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It was a monumental win that felt truly in doubt late in the second half. They pulled it together, thanks to a few big performances and in spite of some others.

Winner: Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd records his 3rd interception of the season.



He becomes the first linebacker in the NFL since Wilber Marshall in 1988 to record 3+ interceptions in 3 of his first 5 seasons. — Carolina Panthers Football Communications (@PanthersFBComms) November 15, 2026

Devin Lloyd seems to often be where the ball is, and he was on Sunday. His early interception on a potential fourth-down conversion helped totally flip the momentum before the Saints looked like they were going to score. And shoutout to much-maligned Marco Wilson for deflecting it to Lloyd.

Winner and Loser: Ryan Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzgerald is officially in a slump. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 15, 2026

The magic Ryan Fitzgerald had last year has effectively run out. He's been bad on extra points, missed a few key field goals, and his kickoff woes keep coming up. It's not the strength it used to be, and it hurt the Panthers badly at times. Missing a field goal as well is simply inexcusable. But nailing two from beyond 50, including the stunning game-winner, was obviously clutch.

Winner: Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips with the fumble recovery. Was in the backfield, like he's been all game, and so was there for the scoop.



Having a heck of a day: 1 TFL, 1 FR, 1 QBH. Feels like he'll get home for a sack at some point today. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) November 15, 2026

It was immediately apparent how important Jaelan Phillips is to this defense. He made a TFL on the first play, and he had several pressures. His presence in the backfield led to a fumble recovery. He was maybe the most challenging Panthers defender for the Saints to handle on Sunday. And as Alex Zietlow predicted, Phillips did record a sack to end the first half and prompt boos from the crowd.

Loser: Robert Hunt

Good grief, Robert Hunt. Can't really bench him, given how much he's being paid, unfortunately. — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) November 15, 2026

So many times, the pocket was pushed back into Bryce Young's lap, and so many times, it was the fault of Robert Hunt. His rough season continued Sunday, as he struggled to hold up in pass protection versus the Saints' front.

Winner: Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How much more can we say about Chuba Hubbard? The passing game took plenty of time to get anything going, but the Saints' defense had no answers for Hubbard all day. He was elite in the run game and very solid after the catch. He carried the Panthers to their game-winning drive literally by himself. If there were only two winners, it was Hubbard and Phillips on either side.

Loser: Darren Waller

and now Darren Waller drops a perfect bucket touchdown — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 15, 2026

Two drops, including a would-be deep touchdown on a beautiful throw from Young, are bad. An offensive pass interference after a third-down conversion (admittedly a very weak call) is not good, either. Just an all-around struggle from Waller. The drop cost Young his touchdown streak, which had been the longest active in the NFL.

Winner: Todd Wash

The Panthers looked like a different unit versus the run Sunday. They were filling gaps, making stops in the backfield, and getting push they haven't all year. It's the same players, though. Todd Wash has them better equipped to face the run, and they have responded incredibly well to the task.

Loser: Dave Canales

Another week, another swathe of boneheaded penalties. They had eight in the first half, which is a step up from last week's outing. That has to change, and it comes down to coaching. Plus, Dave Canales' decision to challenge a spot call that was almost never going to be overturned on what ended up as a fourth-and-inches deep in his own territory was simply a waste, especially when he wanted to go for it on his own 27 anyway.

Winner: Chau Smith-Wade

Kaye's Take: Chau Smith-Wade is having quite the day. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 15, 2026

The coverage was pretty solid by everyone throughout, but Chau Smith-Wade had a number of consequential targets that amounted to nothing. He was very impressive against what had been a really solid passing attack for the Saints.

Loser: Brad Idzik

Brad Idzik's play-calling today has been horrific. I'm chalking it up to being relatively new to play-calling, but he has been a big reason why the #Panthers offense is not productive today. Very little quick game or RPO; still attempting 5- to 7-step dropbacks with… — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) November 15, 2026

Once again, the sequencing from Brad Idzik was not ideal. He couldn't get the offense into a rhythm and he also didn't rely on Chuba Hubbard as much as he should've. And it never felt like he was taking it to the defense, which had been a strength of his earlier this year.

Loser: Tracy Smith

What does Tracy Smith work on with his guys during practice? It's not kicking the ball in bounds. It's not how to line up on a kickoff. It's not how to return a punt without committing a bad penalty. All the fundamentals of special teams come back to bite the Panthers weekly, but especially on Sunday.