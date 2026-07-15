The One Thing the Carolina Panthers' Offense is Still Badly Missing

The Carolina Panthers have done a lot since drafting Bryce Young. Once it was clear that the 2023 roster, coaching staff, and regime were not working, they cleaned house and started over.

Since then, they've rebuilt the defense, buffed up the offensive line, and compiled a pretty solid collection of coaches. The one thing they haven't done, though not for lack of trying, is give Young a full complement of weapons.

And according to SI's Matt Verderame, that's the only thing this team is missing ahead of 2026. They have Tetairoa McMillan, but he can't be a one-man show.

The Panthers just need one more reliable weapon for Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores defended by Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan as their WR1, and that puts them in pretty good shape at the spot. He's already one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. But behind him, there's not much.

Former UDFA Jalen Coker is solid and probably still underrated, but he has yet to play a full season. Xavier Legette is a bust, Chris Brazzell is a third-round rookie, Jimmy Horn Jr. made 11 catches last year, and the rest of the wide receivers are special teamers.

At tight end, it's probably best not to even discuss it. Not one of the three is a viable receiving threat right now. At running back, the Panthers have two players who could be good or bad. Chuba Hubbard has been both, and Jonathon Brooks is an injury-marred question mark.

So despite having a quality offensive line, deep defense, and solid coaching staff, the Panthers are incomplete. They still need one more weapon to truly step up and give Bryce Young some legitimate help.

SI's Matt Verderame said they "struck gold" with McMillan, but he's one player. "Unfortunately for Carolina, no other receiver amassed even 40 catches or 400 yards. Last year, the Jets were the only other team to not have at least two players with at least 400 receiving yards."

Verderame shouted out Coker and Legette as "nice pieces," which is perhaps unfair to categorize Coker with Legette, he also said neither is a top-tier option as a WR2 on a high-end offense. If that's what the Panthers want to be, they need more.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As things stand, McMillan is going to draw rolled coverages and double teams on obvious passing downs, while Coker, Legette, and tight end Tommy Tremble are asked to produce. That’s a winning strategy for the defense," he wrote.

It's hard to disagree. Maybe Brazzell becomes that. Maybe John Metchie finds his college form with Young and becomes that. Maybe one of the tight ends breaks out. Or maybe not, and the Panthers will go another year without many weapons.