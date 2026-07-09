A Bryce Young Leap Will Have to Happen With No Help from Panthers

This year is make-or-break for Bryce Young. So far, the Carolina Panthers QB has steadily improved since his disastrous rookie season, but the audition for a long-term role is ending soon. It's now or never.

The trouble is that fourth-year QBs rarely make such large leaps. The Panthers would love to see Young force them to pay him $45 or $50 million on an extension. But that would require a pretty substantial leap.

Young has gotten better every year, but if he's going to do it again in year four and break historical trends, he's going to have to do it all on his own. No one on that offense is going to really help him.

Bryce Young's supporting cast in crucial year ranked really low

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers have put in some effort to improve Bryce Young's offense. The problem is that they've invested more in the defense during his career, and they've whiffed on a few crucial offensive decisions.

The draft choice of Xavier Legette was bad. The trade up to select Jonathon Brooks was bad. Passing on Makai Lemon may be bad. Signing DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst was awful. Extending Chuba Hubbard was not great, either.

For every Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, there's a Ja'Tavion Sanders and Trevor Etienne. This supporting cast, from coaching to players, is just not very good. In fact, according to CBS Sports analyst Jared Dubin, it's the fifth-worst QB supporting cast in the NFL.

Dubin gave every single unit a score from one to five, so the offensive line, running backs, pass-catchers, and offensive coaching staff all got ranked. Dubin said he ended up giving the Panthers threes across the board.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and running back Chuba Hubbard | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That may not sound bad, but it averages out to a three score, which ranks 28th in the NFL. This seems a little harsh, but when you break it down, it's ultimately accurate.

Yes, the Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but the rest of the pass-catchers are wholly uninspiring. Xavier Legette, Chris Brazzell, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, John Metchie, David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, and Jimmy Horn aren't scaring anyone.

Chuba Hubbard has been solid in the past, but he averaged 3.8 yards per carry in 2025 and Jonathon Brooks has 12 career touches in two seasons. When you look at it like that, a three rating might be generous.

The coaching is hard to predict since Brad Idzik has never called plays before, but he's a Dave Canales disciple, and Canales hasn't really produced good, efficient, or exciting offenses with the Panthers.

The offensive line perhaps deserves more credit, but there are some unknowns. We don't know who's starting at center or left tackle or how those players will perform. The rest of the line is pretty good, but it's not exactly top-tier.

So if Young is going to make it and earn a lucrative extension, it's going to be all of his own accord.