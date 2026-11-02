What Will Actually Change With Todd Wash Running the Panthers Defense?

The Panthers didn't fire Ejiro Evero in the middle of the season just to keep doing everything the same way. That's what I'm interested in seeing now that Todd Wash is running the defense. Carolina isn't going to throw out an entire defensive system seven games into the season. There isn't enough time for that.

But Dave Canales has already talked about finding different ways to use the players he has, and Wash has been around long enough to know exactly what he's working with. So I'm not expecting a completely different defense against Denver. I am expecting to notice some differences.

We Should See More Four-Man Fronts

This is probably the first thing I'll be watching for. I've gotten used to seeing the Panthers line up in Evero's 3-4 over the last few years. That's one thing that could look a little different with Wash. NFL.com reported that we'll probably see more four-man fronts now that he's calling the defense.

I'm curious to see what that looks like. I'm not expecting the 3-4 to disappear because you can't just change everything in the middle of a season. But this defense hasn't stopped the run very well, and Canales brought that up when he talked about the change. At this point, why not see if a different look up front helps?

Derrick Brown Is the Player I'm Watching

NFL Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one player I'm most interested in seeing under Wash, it's Derrick Brown. The two already have some history together, and it was a pretty good history the first time around. Wash was Brown's defensive line coach when Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and set an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman. Canales even brought up Wash's history of getting production out of Brown when he explained why he chose him to take over the defense.

This season hasn't gone nearly as well. Brown didn't record his first tackle for loss until Thursday night against Green Bay, and he's still looking for his first sack. For a player as talented as Brown, that's hard to ignore. If Wash can get him going again, that alone would make this defense look different.

Let the Pass Rushers Go

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is another part of the change that interests me. Wash has been coaching defensive linemen for a long time, so I'm curious to see how much that shows up now that he's calling the defense. The Panthers have some guys who can get after the quarterback. I'd like to see them turned loose a little more.

Jaelan Phillips is the first guy I think about. When he's healthy, I don't need to see him trying to do five different things. He can rush the passer, and Carolina needs more of that right now. I'd make it pretty simple with him. Go get the quarterback.

Sometimes the easiest answer is letting your best players do what they're best at.

The Run Defense Still Has to Be Fixed

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Todd Wash during warm up at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Changing coordinators isn't going to matter much if Carolina keeps getting pushed around on the ground. That's been one of the biggest problems with this defense, and it's one Canales brought up when he explained why he made the coaching change. This has probably been the most frustrating part of watching this defense for me. There have been games where teams didn't have to do much besides keep handing the ball off.

Tampa Bay ran for 258 yards, and that's just not something you can survive very often in the NFL. Green Bay was much better. The Panthers only gave up 66 yards on the ground in that one, which is a pretty big difference four days later. Now I want to see which one was closer to what this defense really is.

Wash has been working with this defensive line for a while, so he knows what he has up front. If he's going to change anything right away, I'd start there.

Now We Get to See How Much Really Changes

I'm not sure what this defense is going to look like against Denver. That's probably why I'm looking forward to seeing it. Wash isn't walking into a new situation. He's been standing on that sideline and working with these guys for the last few years. He knows what's gone wrong, and I'm sure he has his own ideas about what he'd do differently.

Well, now he gets to do it.

I'm not expecting everything to suddenly be fixed. I just want to see something that makes me say, OK, that's different. Maybe we see it with Brown. Maybe it's the way they line up or how they use Phillips. We'll find out against Denver.