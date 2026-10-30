Todd Wash is Interim DC. Here are 3 Other Options Panthers Should Consider This Offseason

The Carolina Panthers are making changes after a 3-4 start to the season, firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero along with pass game coordinator Jonathon Cooley.

This comes less than 12 hours after Carolina lost its second straight game, showing lapses in defensive coverage and poor playcalling on that side of the ball. This move had to be made; the Panthers' defense has been a complete letdown when it was supposed to be the team's strength.

Even when fully healthy, Carolina was embarrassed against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, and only performed well against Deshaun Watson, and backup QBs Tanner McKee and Cooper Rush.

Now that Evero is gone, Carolina has an interim defensive coordinator. The Panthers hired Todd Wash in 2023 under former head coach Frank Reich. Wash has 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL, and 31 years of coaching experience total.

Before coming to Carolina, Wash spent time with the Detroit Lions and previously had a long stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before that. He's coached elite players such as Aidan Hutchinson and Calis Campbell.

With a long resume to his name already, Wash will have a shot at earning the official defensive coordinator job. However, if he doesn't, then here are three names to watch in the offseason.

Karl Scott, Seattle Seahawks

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Scott is the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has been one of, if not the best, defenses in the NFL for the last two seasons, and the elite secondary has been a huge piece of that.

Scott joined Seattle in 2022, which was Dave Canales' final season with the franchise before heading to Tampa Bay, so there is some familiarity.

George Edwards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Edwards has experience as a defensive coordinator, having served as the DC for the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, and Buffalo Bills.

Edwards is in his fourth season with the Buccaneers, currently serving as the pass game coordinator. Like Karl Scott, Edwards spent a single season with Canales. In Canales' lone season with Tampa Bay, Edwards coached the outside linebackers, so he's versatile in where he can coach on defense, and Carolina's pass rush right now looks awful based on Thursday night.

Gerald Alexander, Minnesota Vikings

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Another pass game coordinator, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, would be the dream candidate, but he'll be interviewing for head coaching jobs, not coordinator jobs.

That said, the Vikings' defense is rolling on all cylinders, and Gerald Alexander is a focal point of that staff. Minnesota currently ranks second in the NFL in pass defense, surrendering just 155 yards per game.

Alexander also has a connection to the Panthers, and it's not with Dave Canales. Alexander played for Carolina for less than a full season in 2010. As a player, he had a journeyman career, but as a coach, he's one of the league's more intriguing young options.