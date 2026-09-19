Week 2 Fantasy Projections for Panthers Stars Jalen Coker, Jonathon Brooks & More

Well, well, well. It is only one game, but it sure looks like the Carolina Panthers have a truly fantasy-relevant offense for the first time since maybe 2020. There are weapons worth having, and everything looks good.

Bryce Young played one of the best games of his career last week, and Jalen Coker proved he's more than just a sleeper pick. Both Jonathon Brooks and Chuba Hubbard had solid outings, and Tetairoa McMillan is sure to bounce back.

So, against the Atlanta Falcons, what can we expect?

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young just diced up the Chicago Bears, who admittedly don't have a great defense. The Falcons are coming off a solid defensive outing, but they have a lot of holes on defense. Young won't go off as much as he did, but he will continue his run of success against Atlanta.

Projection: 254 yards, two touchdowns, and 27 rushing yards for 20.86 points

Chuba Hubbard

We can't expect Chuba Hubbard to score twice this week, but he is firmly the RB1. He's going to get the bulk of touches out of the backfield, but the Falcons' front was stout against the Steelers, so temper expectations a little bit there.

Projection: 17 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for 23 yards for 11.2 PPR points

Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks was a solid weapon out of the backfield in the passing game, but he didn't make much of an impact in the rushing department. He might, however, get a goalline touch and score this week to make the most of his usage.

Projection: seven carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 41 yards for 16.6 PPR points

Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) on the field in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tetairoa McMillan's stock is falling after a disappointing outing, but he should be fine. He should bounce back, even if the passing attack isn't as prolific. He won't fumble again, and the Panthers will likely try to get him more involved.

Projection: six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown for 20.8 PPR points

Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker's stock is surging, and it's easy to project WR1 usage based on last week. However, that was more likely due to a down week by McMillan than Coker taking his job. Still, it's impossible to deny his impact and production at this point.

Projection: five catches for 99 yards for 14.9 PPR points

Darren Waller

Darren Waller had a touchdown wiped away for a really questionable OPI call, and he otherwise didn't get a ton of usage (Panthers TEs don't usually, and there are three of them now). That said, he's clearly the best weapon in the room.

Projection: three catches for 49 yards for 7.9 PPR points