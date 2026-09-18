Buy or Sell? Which Panthers' Fantasy Football Stock Should You Trust After Week 1?

Fantasy football can change in a hurry, and Week 1 gave managers plenty to think about when it comes to the Carolina Panthers. Jalen Coker exploded onto the scene, Bryce Young put up big numbers, Chuba Hubbard found the end zone twice, and Jonathon Brooks showed what he can do with limited opportunities.

The question now is how much of it was real and how much was simply the result of one wild afternoon in Chicago.

Before setting those Week 2 lineups or making a move on the waiver wire, let's take a look at which Panthers stock is worth buying, which one you should hold onto and who might be worth selling while the price is high.

Jalen Coker: Buy the Breakout

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re a Jalen Coker owner but didn’t play him, you are probably kicking yourself. Many will wonder if this was just a one-game breakout or something he can maintain. Coker had 138 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches Sunday.

He was targeted nine times as well and showed that Bryce Young does have a lot of trust in him. He also played 84% of the snaps, which means he is on the field for a big chunk of the game.

Carolina brought in some pieces at wide receiver this offseason, but Coker solidified himself as that No. 2 target, and in some games he could even be Young’s No. 1 guy.

Sometimes a receiver puts up a lot of yards because of one or two big plays, but Coker’s consistency throughout the game makes me think he is definitely someone you should hold on to. If for some reason he is on your waiver wire, you should rush out to get him.

His stock could continue rising as the season moves on because this Panthers team has shown that they are comfortable letting Young throw the football. If the defense continues to struggle, expect even more passes from this offense.

Verdict: BUY — the targets and opportunities are more important than just the big Week 1 numbers.

Bryce Young: Is He Finally a Fantasy Option?

The question is, if you’re an owner, do you trust Bryce Young as your QB1? I guarantee if Young was your starting quarterback in Week 1, you weren’t complaining at all about the Panthers giving up 59 points. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns while also adding another touchdown on the ground.

What is even more impressive is that most of his production came while the game was still competitive. Carolina tied the game at 31 in the third quarter, so he wasn’t just getting garbage-time points. His final touchdown pass to Coker came late after Chicago had pulled away, but Young had already put together a big day before that.

There are still reasons to slow down a little before putting Young into your lineup every week. He threw the ball 37 times Sunday in a game where the two teams combined for 96 points, and you can't expect that type of game every week. We also only have one game to go by, so I want to see him do it again before completely buying into him as an every-week fantasy starter.

On the other hand, if the Panthers’ defense doesn’t improve, Carolina could find themselves in more games where Young has to throw the ball a lot. Coker's emergence also gives him another weapon that he appears comfortable throwing to. That alone makes Young a lot more interesting in fantasy than he was before Week 1.

I do not think Bryce is all of a sudden someone that you’re going to get 350 yards and three touchdowns out of every game. However, he showed enough Sunday that I wouldn't ignore him either.

Verdict: BUY — but don't overreact to one game.

Chuba Hubbard: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him as Carolina's RB1?

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start with the workload. Chuba was on the field for 48 out of 68 snaps. He registered 10 carries for 49 yards and caught three passes for another 38 yards.

He may not be able to score two touchdowns every time out, but from Week 1 he showed that this is still his backfield. What I noticed was that when Carolina got near the goal line, they were looking his way, whether it was to carry the ball or catch it. That is something fantasy owners should pay attention to moving forward.

Jonathon Brooks is still going to get opportunities and his role could grow as the season moves along. However, at least after one week, Hubbard is still the guy getting most of the work.

Verdict: BUY — the two touchdowns may not happen every week, but the workload showed this is still Hubbard's backfield.

Jonathon Brooks: Is He Worth Stashing?

Jonathon Brooks didn’t get a ton of opportunities Sunday, but when he did, he made the most of them. He only had five touches, but one of those was a 48-yard reception that showed what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands. The problem for fantasy owners right now is that Chuba Hubbard is still getting most of the work.

That doesn’t mean you should give up on Brooks. We are only one game into the season, and there is plenty of time for him to get more involved. If he keeps making plays when his number is called, Carolina is going to have to find more ways to get him the football.

I’m not ready to put Brooks in my starting lineup just yet, but I would definitely keep him around. If those five touches start turning into eight or 10 as the season goes on, then we could be having a completely different conversation about his fantasy value.

Verdict: HOLD — don't start him yet, but don't give up on him either.