What We Learned from Panthers' Gritty Win Over Saints in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 with a last-second field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. Carolina had a lot of mistakes, committing 17 penalties for 152 yards, but still got the win in New Orleans. This was a much-needed win for Carolina after its three-game losing streak. The win puts the Panthers back in first place in the NFC South with a record of 4-5. The Panthers are going to need to continue to play better in order to stay in the division race. There are some good signs from the Panthers, but also some things the team needs to continue to work on.

Chuba Hubbard Continues to Be a Big Part of the Offense

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) catches passes against the New Orleans Saints during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest factors in the Panthers' win was Hubbard. He rushed for 92 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, while catching five passes for 80 yards. He had 172 total yards, accounting for more than 60% of the Panthers' 283 total net yards.

Hubbard was a big reason the Panthers won. He was also an important part of the Panthers' passing game late in the game. After the Saints took a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Panthers needed a score to take back the lead. Hubbard's second touchdown of the game did just that for Carolina. He was able to pick up crucial yardage on the ground as well as through the air for the Panthers' offense late in the game.

The Penalties Nearly Cost Carolina the Game

Carolina will have to clean up the same mistakes that have cost the team games in the past. Committing 17 penalties for 152 yards is not acceptable for a team trying to win the NFC South. The Saints had only three penalties for 46 yards. The penalties will have to be cleaned up by the coaching staff for the Panthers to be competitive in the NFC South.

The 17 penalties for 152 yards gave New Orleans too many opportunities in this game. The Panthers were able to overcome those mistakes, but that is not how a good team wins games consistently. Overcoming a few mistakes in a game is one thing, but continuing to give opponents so many opportunities is another. The Panthers won a very close game today, but there is plenty of room for improvement for the coaching staff to get this team ready for its next opponent.

Bryce Young and Ryan Fitzgerald Came Through When It Mattered

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young didn't have a big statistical game, but he did manage to avoid any costly mistakes such as fumbles and interceptions. He did have some moments where he could have done better, but on the whole, he did enough to help the team get into position to win the game. After New Orleans tied the game at 17-17 with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds left, Young helped guide Carolina down the field for the game-winning drive.

Carolina benefited from a 30-yard pass interference penalty on Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Carolina. This was a big game for both Young and Fitzgerald as well. After New Orleans had tied the game with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds left, Young had to keep his composure and drive the Panthers down the field for the win. Fitzgerald had to make a 54-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win for the Panthers.

It was not a perfect game for the Panthers, but they found a way to win a game that they needed. Moving into first place in the division is great, but the team has a lot of work to do. They need to be more disciplined on offense and be able to consistently put up points on offense.