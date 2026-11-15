Bryce Young Report Card: Panthers QB Does Enough to Secure Win Over Saints

Overall Grade: C+

Young's performance against the Saints wasn't his best, but the Carolina Panthers came away with a 20-17 victory. He finished with 200 passing yards on 17-of-30 passing, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The offense struggled to score through the air, but Carolina found other ways to get the job done. The running game and defense played important roles in the victory, while Young did enough to avoid costly mistakes.

Young had a few good moments, but he was also sacked three times and struggled to find consistency. Against a divisional opponent with first place in the NFC South on the line, protecting the football was important. However, the Panthers will need more production from their quarterback moving forward.

Bryce Young's Performance Was Enough to Get the Win

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) practices before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some positives in Young's performance, particularly his ability to avoid turnovers. However, there were also stretches when the Panthers needed him to make more plays through the air. Carolina cannot continue to depend on its defense and running game to carry the offense every week.

Chuba Hubbard helped take some of that pressure off Young. He ran 27 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns while adding 80 receiving yards on five catches. His production gave Carolina a reliable option on the ground and helped keep the offense moving despite its struggles in the passing game.

The Panthers also received an important contribution from their defense, which helped keep New Orleans from taking control of the game. Ryan Fitzgerald came through when Carolina needed him most, hitting a 54-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory.

It was an important road win for Carolina, but Young's performance left some questions about the passing offense. His 200 yards and lack of touchdowns won't be enough against some of the better teams in the league. The Panthers will need more production from their quarterback as the schedule gets harder.

For now, Young gets a C+ for a performance that helped Carolina win but left plenty of room for improvement.